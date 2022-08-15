Date, Channel and Schedule of the match Pachuca vs Club América | Matchday 9 | Opening 2022 | MX League

The Eagles of America gave an important blow of authority in this opening 2022 of the MX League to continue with the project Fernando Ortiz in order not to lose concentration in the next challenge against the Tuzos from Pachucawhere Sebastian Caceres Y Richard Sanchezyes they will be able to be, since it is necessary to remember they left the field of Ciudad Universitaria for inconvenience.

How do Club América and Pachuca arrive for Matchday 9?

The America club after being more focused on the activity of the MX Leagueby not making trips to meet friendlies, their efficiency on the field was noticeable in a convincing way against one of their great rivals, the Cougarsthe victory of Capital Classic (0-3) allowed them to enter the qualifying zone for the playoffs with 10 units.

It was a reality that America the last weeks he still did not fully convince his fans, but the criticism has diminished by linking his second win (Bravos and Pumas) on the circuit, and the offensive potential where they resurfaced was exposed Diego Valdes Y jonathan rodriguez.

The Tuzos from Pachuca They are ranked fourth in the General Table with 12 unitsthe result of their three wins, three draws and one loss, despite the fact that on matchday 8 their game against the Juarez Braves was canceled due to the violent situation in the north of the country.

Technical sheet of the meeting (Day 9 – Opening 2022)

Game: Pachuca vs. Club America

Place: Hidalgo Stadium

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Schedule: 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico

Transmission:FOX Sports, Claro Sports

Last match between Pachuca and Club America

The last time they met Pachuca and the America club It was in the Vuelta de la Semifinal of Closure 2022, where those from Hidalgo won 3-0, coupled with the 1-1 draw in the first leg, producing a global score of 4-1 so that the Azulcremas were eliminated from the Liguilla.