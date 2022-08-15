Daniel Bisogno criticizes Selena Gómez’s physique and the networks do not forgive him

Daniel Bisogno, emblematic host of the Ventaneando program, strongly criticized the singer Selena Gómez for a video that she uploaded to her TikTok account. In the recording, the actress showed her body as she is and caused discomfort in the Mexican, who assured that she should “sink her belly just for the photo.” Signals that did not forgive him on social networks.

The remarks of Daniel Bisogno

In addition, I point out “that he wants to rest as a pulquero”. With regard to the attitude of Selena Gómez, Daniel Bisogno He pointed out that it is important that “within the best you can see, you see yourself as best as possible.”

But the situation did not stop there, the driver noted that “There is no reason to show the mole with hairs that one has there.” A comment he made in reference one of the birthmarks that the actress has on her crotch.

Comments they received the disapproval of fans of Selena Gomezwho agreed that Daniel Bisogno had no right to criticize her.

What was the content that Selena Gómez published?

Selena Gomez is known for being a great singer and actress in the US PHOTO: Special

At the beginning of the week, Selena Gomez posted a video on her TikTok account in a swimsuitwhere he showed his abdomen in a natural way. During the recording, a voice is heard telling the actress to simulate her stomach..

Before the signal, the Disney-born actress said emphatically: “I’m not going to put a shit **. Real bellies are back, okay? A recording that quickly went viralwhich accumulates over 17.5 million views.

It’s not the first time Selena Gomez receives criticism for her physical appearance. However, the video received the approval of his followers. “You are the best most beautiful in the world.” “My great motivation Selena.” “The most perfect woman in the world”, were some comments that showed her support for the actress.

The controversies of Daniel Bisogno

Bisogno’s comments were made known in the program Ventaneando FOTO: Especial

It is not the first time that Daniel Bisogno unleashes controversy for his statementsbefore this controversy, the actor pointed out that Yahir does not dominate driving and assured that instead he should be Alan Tacher or Ingrid Coronado, who already have experience both in driving and in “The Academy”.

Another memorable episode windowing driverwas when he said that “we are becoming a crystal generation” in reference to the episode they starred in Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.