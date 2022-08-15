Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United fed up: the decision is drastic

The story between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United has now turned to the end credits: the club’s decision is drastic.

The air inside the Manchester United locker room is heavy. Very heavy. After a nasty defeat to Brighton, the Red Devils fell away to Eriksen’s former side Brentford.

To make matters worse, he also thinks about it Cristiano Ronaldoat the center of the project Ten Hag, but according to the English press, the scenario that could occur within a few days is quite different. Indeed, the Portuguese footballer has already attempted to leave the club this summer, receiving a two of spades from clubs like Chelsea.

Furthermore, the former Juventus striker expressed all his disappointment towards the coach during the last friendly match before starting the season: after the change, he did not wait for his teammates in the locker room and left Old Trafford. This story is starting to weigh and now the club seems determined to take an extreme act.

Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo, total break?

According to what was stated by Sky Sports, CR7 could end his experience with Manchester United prematurely. The story seems to have reached the end credits and there would be no room to mend a relationship by now worn out.

In fact, Glazer, president of the Red Devils, he is even thinking of terminating the contract with Cristiano Ronaldo and leave him free to sign as a free agent for other teams. A drastic decision, the result of the Portuguese’s behavior in recent weeks.

The locker room does not seem to like it the presence of the talent of Funchal, now cumbersome and too individualistic. And Ten Hag is in serious trouble after his first two league defeats.