“Cristiano Ronaldo isolated has lunch alone, Ten Hag ready to get him off”

Cristiano Ronaldo more and more foreign element of the Manchester United. According to the British tabloids, the rift in the locker room of the Red Devils is incurable, and the five-time Golden Ball is increasingly isolated from his teammates: his goal remains to leave the club at all costs.

“Ronaldo isolated and forced to have lunch alone” According to the rumors reported by the Daily MirrorCristiano Ronaldo was forced to have lunch alone and away from teammates, annoyed by his attempts to leave the Manchester United. The first two heavy defeats in the league worsened an already tense situation: the ex Juventus has not received concrete offers to bring to the managers of the English club, but will insist until the end of the transfer market to find a solution. On the pitch against the Brentford CR7 showed all his frustration, evident even during training.

Watch the video United thinks about the termination of the CR7 contract

“Ten Hag changes his mind: ready to let Ronaldo go” The atmosphere of tension is penalizing the teamso much so that the same technician Ten Hag gave the okay for the player’s farewell to find the lost serenity, after being diametrically opposed in recent weeks. The Dutch coach according to the British tabloids would have changed my mind on the future of the Lusitanian champion, and now he would be ready to do without it to put a team in great difficulty back on track, which comes from the worst start in the Premier League in the last 101 years. According to The AthleticManchester United consider terminating the contract, but will consider his farewell only if they find a replacement in attack: in recent weeks they have made the names of Arnautovic, Sesko, Morata, Vardy and also Mauro Icardi.

Look at the gallery Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench: expressions become a viral meme!

Sign up for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP