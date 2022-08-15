Costa Smeralda, American tourists fill the void left by the Russians stopped by sanctions (with less excesses)

PORTO CERVO Among the bends overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe there is the usual queue to take selfies and panoramic photos at sunset. «This year it seems that a hill is missing here, but finally the sea is back. There is no longer the Dilbar placed on the horizon and we too can afford to admire the gulf ». Lovers of panoramas and sea-view kisses can enjoy the headlands of the Costa Smeralda without that mountain of steel and luxury that Alisher Usmanov still had at anchor from May to October. The tycoon friend of Vladimir Putin comes to terms with the sanctions and so he had to skip the tour of the usual sumptuous summer in Sardinia. His mega yacht is under seizure and his villas are all closed. No fireworks in August, no private concert for the birthday of the tsar’s sister, who has always been a member of the family here. The horizon has freed itself up and in the Porto Cervo premises the semi-official language is no longer Russian. The war of the summer presences, in the year of the real conflict at the gates of Ukraine, was won by the Americans in these parts. Sworn enemies on the geopolitical chessboard and also among the white beaches of the Sardinian northeast.

MORE INFORMATION









The challenge on the shore

Without the echo of the deadly Himars rocket launchers, the Americans won the front row seat in Gallura. And the hoteliers don’t seem sorry at all. Everyone confirms this, but the joy of changing customers cannot be confessed out loud. “We will not miss that continuous ostentation of wealth – they confide at the reception of a large resort – Every year the Russians have obsessed us with their absurd claims, with daily chaos and with that idea of ​​fun outside the rules and often a little too boorish ». The Americans, say hoteliers, PR and shop assistants of boutiques, immediately aligned themselves with that idea of ​​elegant luxury that had been a creed for the Costa Smeralda since its foundation. Exactly sixty years have passed since the arrival of Prince Aga Khan and the birth of Porto Cervo and in the days of the birthday, celebrated with concerts for VIPs and gala dinners, a new historical era begins for the Sardinian holiday favor. Ended (perhaps) that of the Russians without restraints, we start again with a kind of invasion of tourists (and powerful businessmen) arrived from the States. “This confirms that the trump card of Sardinia is beauty: international events, however sad and worrying, have not compromised the season”, says Renzo Persico, the president of the Costa Smeralda Consortium, which brings together the owners of super hotels and large villas in a kind of large five-star condominium: “Among other things – adds Persico – it must be said that the Russians have never been in the majority between Porto Cervo and its surroundings, let’s say that they stood out more than others” . “The American one – says Giorgio Mereu, general manager of Petra Segreta, a relais nestled among the rocks of San Pantaleo – is a type of clientele that seeks a more discreet, less standardized welcome and above all with a strong link with the territory and experiences it can offer ». “We have just opened and immediately received many requests from the United States – adds the director of 7Pines in Baja Sardinia, Vito Spalluto – Americans, like many Northern Europeans who have already arrived, are looking for a type of non-ostentatious, more relaxed and informal luxury” .

Relax

Inflation, gas and political crisis are not popular topics in these parts. Because the increase in prices does not worry much the magnates who have chosen Gallura for summer relaxation. In the ports of the Costa Smeralda, but also in Cannigione, Portisco and Porto Rotondo, the yachts of characters who occupy the first places in the heritage rankings are moored. And the marine traffic app is enough to associate the names of the boats with their owners. The accounts are easy: since the beginning of the summer, financiers and magnates (excluding the Russian oligarchs of course) have been seen on these ports, boasting assets of 261 billion dollars. At the old pier of Porto Cervo where the berth costs € 3,584 per day, the list of super-luxury moorings is very long. The Americans also brought with them many stars and the paparazzi again had a lot to do, in pursuit of the sought after Jared Leto, to photograph Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, and to find out who Millie Bobby Brown was with, the star of Stranger Things. “The strong recovery of the American market is the most significant data of this season – confirms Nicola Monello, commercial director of Abi d’Oru in Porto Rotondo – We did not notice the absence of the Russian market, the lack of personnel and problems of transport, on the other hand, yes “.

The discoveries

The sea, as we know, is always the winning card, but the Americans who invaded Sardinia are asking to find out more. “They choose a more experiential holiday – says Marco Berio who has transformed an abandoned Gallura farmhouse into a small jewel of hospitality – We at Gallicantu are in Luogosanto, not really on the sea, and our American guests, who came mainly from California and New York , they don’t just want to spend their days in nature or take advantage of the swimming pool. If anything, they want to follow traditional cooking courses, taste typical dishes and wines ». From Costa Smeralda to Sulcis there are many hours by car and the young tour guide Maria Paolucci captured the groups arriving from New York with social media: “They come here to discover the magical world of the old mines and the economic history of this part of Sardinia , which is often overlooked by vacationers who are too focused on the sea. That the Americans have come this far is great news ».