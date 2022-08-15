Cardi B’s secret to keeping her hair healthy – Metro World News

A Cardi-B he is not afraid share your life as a mother, singer, businesswoman and, much less, share her beauty secrets.

Many of us think that with so much money, the rapper would undergo constant professional treatments on her hair, but not at all. Cardi B uses nothing more and nothing less than onion. A treatment that, according to her, keeps him radiant and healthy hair.

Through a video of TikTok He showed his real hair and the result of his care with onion water, a home remedy that has made his natural hair grow a lot.

onion water

“I have been using a secret vegetable water on my hair. Guess what vegetable it is? Here’s a hint, I did a tutorial on this six years ago.” The rapper refers to the homemade mask that she has been using since 2014, but she does not have one mixture, but two.

The first recipe is boiled onion water: “My last two washes I have been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. It has no scent and I notice that she has been adding shine to my hair.”

Avocado and olive oil

The second treatment is mix avocado, olive oil, two eggs and a tablespoon of mayonnaise. The rapper advises leaving the mixture in your hair for as long as possible and remove it with plenty of water.

According to some doctors, onion and avocado do work. Dermatologists indicate that the onion juice can stimulate hair follicles and encourage hair growth, as the onions contain a lot of sulfur and this cleanses the scalp.

Not 100% verified

Tiffany Young, CEO of ThinHairThick and scalp specialist, explains: “Store products tend to include preservatives that would minimize the potency of onion juice.” However, both blends are not 100% medicinally verified products and they should not replace any prescribed treatment.