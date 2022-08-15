Cardi B thus solves a copyright claim: ‘Take your dollar’

Cardi B credit:Bang Showbiz

The controversy in which Beyoncé has immersed herself by using, in her new song ‘Energy’, a sample of Kelis’s 2003 song ‘Milkshake’, has been replicated and now affects another giant of the American industry, the rapper Cardi b.

In the first case mentioned, Kelis disfigured the diva who had not even contacted her to notify her of that striking ‘loan’, although the truth is that Beyoncé’s producers processed the request with the artist’s record company and with the copyright holder, Pharrell Williams.

For her part, Cardi B has had to deal personally with the reproaches that the British rapper Lady Leshurr has launched on Twitter, to which she has not hesitated to respond with her usual bluntness. This artist assures that Cardi did not give her a penny, nor did she acknowledge any credit, when she used an excerpt from her single ‘Queen’s Speech 4’ in one of the New Yorker’s presentation songs, ‘Cheap A** Weave’, published on 2015.

Two years later, Cardi B became the great sensation of the urban music scene with her hit ‘Bodak Yellow’, which also buried all that collection of songs, of rudimentary production, that she had previously published. But Leshurr is not willing to tolerate that insult fall into oblivion of her.

“The truth is that I only want my credit in the song, it seems crazy to me that I have to tweet now when I sent you a private message years ago,” the British woman addressed her rival in view of all Internet users. Cardi has responded by pointing out that she has only gotten two dollars for that song and that she will not hesitate to remove the issue from streaming platforms to settle the conflict.

“I can’t find the song on Apple, but if it’s on any other streaming service, I’ll make sure to remove it, YouTube included. And I’ll make sure to send you your dollar,” Cardi has promised to properly distribute the benefits.