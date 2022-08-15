Cardi B revealed her secret to having beautiful hair and did she use an onion?

Onions in the hair? Cardi B never ceases to amaze us, on August 12, the “I like it” singer shared the secret that keeps her hair healthy and mega shiny (in a good way). But beware, the beauty tips could make you cry.

Cardi B revealed that she recently began to wash his hair with the remains of boiled onion watersomething I also used to do years ago, and claims it’s not as spicy as you’re probably thinking: “In my last 2 washes I have been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair”, she wrote, along with a before-and-after photo showing her slightly curly, then shinier hair.

If you are a member of the Bardi Gangthen you know that Cardi likes to make masks with ingredients that she can find in her kitchen and share the recipes with her fans, she is even working on her own brand of hair care.

In the past, he has used castor, coconut, olive, and argan oils for his hair treatments:“I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped because I’m too lazy.” continuous. “It’s odorless and I realize it’s been giving my hair a shine.”

In just one hour, the post had racked up more than 970,000 likes on Instagram.

But if you’re wondering… what about the smell? Don’t worry! The singer assured that she does not leave any odor when doing this home treatment.

The benefits of onion water on hair:

The onion It is rich in sulfur and quercetin, a couple of powerful stimulants that improve blood circulation. In this way, the hair follicles receive more nutrients and the hair grow faster, stronger and healthier. That is why we say that it accelerates hair growth.

According to information from Healthline, onions actually have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which researchers have suggested can help our hair grow healthy and strong.

In addition, onion can also promote hair growth, treat alopecia, and reverse hair loss.

Following: Kendall Jenner shared her official guide to what to eat in Milan

Explore more at: Instyle.mx