Cardi B net worth: the fortune of the New York rapper

CArdi B is an American rapper, producer, reality star, activist, and businesswoman. She began to gain fame as a Vine and Instagram celebrity.

Between 2015 and 2017 he was a regular cast member of the reality show from VH1″Love & Hip: New York“. The race of Cardi-B really launched into the stratosphere in 2017 thanks to the success of his single “Bodak Yellow“. That single became a diamond.

She is the only female rapper to have had a song certified diamond by the RIAA. Hers 2018 studio album, “invasion of privacybroke multiple streaming records, went triple platinum, and Cardi would later win the grammys for the best rap album.

Outside of music, Cardi is a social media megastar. He has more than 100 million followers on Instagramover 6 billion streams on Youtubemore than 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 10 million fans on TikTok.

early years

Her real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almnzar, she was born on October 11, 1992 in Manhattan and grew up in the Bronx, New York. She is the daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother, and has seven siblings, the best known of which is her sister Henessy Carolina.

After attending the Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & TechnologyCardi B started stripping at age 19 working as a stripperand considers it a positive experience: “[El striptease] It really saved me from a lot of things. When I started to undress I went back to study. Borough of Manhattan Community College before leaving the studies.

He developed the stage name ‘Cardi-B‘ as a derivation of Bacardi, a brand of rum, which was his old nickname. In 2013 he began to gain notoriety and popularity due to several of his videos that went viral on social networks, such as the Vine application and his home page. Instagram.

Beginning of his career

Cardi B has joined the cast of the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip-Hop: New Yorkin 2015, debuting in the sixth season of the show. He gained a huge fan base on the show, and Jezebel I considered her the breakout star of the sixth season. After two seasons, she announced in December 2016 that she was leaving the show to focus on her own budding music career.

Musical career

The Cardi B music debut had arrived in November 2015, before his announcement that he was leaving “Love&Hip-Hop”. I appeared in the remix of the singer shaggy of his single “Boom Boom” with Jamaican dancehall singer Popcaan. Her music video debut came in December 2015 with “Cheap Ass Weave“, his version of the “Queen’s Speech 4” by rapper Lady Leshurr. In March 2016 Cardi B released her first longer project, the “Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1” mixtape.

It appeared on the 2016 compilation album “Underestimated: The Album“, a collaboration between her and her classmates KSR Group HoodCelebrityy, SwiftOnDemand, Cashflow Harlem and Josh X. During this period, Cardi B continued to build her name and her following through appearances on shows likeUncommon Sense with Charlamagne” Y “Cocktails with Khloe” of khloe kardashian.

His big break came in February 2017, when he signed a recording contract with the major label Atlantic Records. The month before, he had just released his second mixtape, “Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2“. She was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards, although he failed to win any. However, she did perform at the BET Awards Afterparty show. Subsequently, she graced the cover of the July/August 2017 issue of Summer Music by The Fader.

Personal life

In early 2017, Cardi B began publicly dating rapper Offsetfrom the hip hop group migos. The couple went public, they got engaged in October of that year, after Offset proposed to her during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert, although TMZ revealed in 2018 that her marriage certificate indicates that the couple secretly married in September 2017. Cardi B later confirmed this revelation on social media. She gave birth to their daughter in July 2018.

Cardi B’s wealth growth

Cardi B was first added to Celebrity Net Worth on January 12, 2016 with a net worth of $400,000. His net worth was updated to $1.5 million on February 9, 2017, and then again to $4 million on September 25, 2017.

In August 2018, his net worth was updated to $8 million. In May 2019 his net worth was updated to $12 million.

After earning $28 million (before taxes) between October 2018 and October 2019, his net worth was updated to $22 million.

His net worth is currently estimated at around $50 million.