Can’t stand it? Ben Affleck’s daughter looks uncomfortable while walking next to Jennifer Lopez

New York, USA.- Yeah well, it’s been a few weeks since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they gave the ‘yes I accept’ in an altar of Las Vegasin USAboth famous did not stop giving what to talk about, after the interpreter of ‘on the floor‘ published a Photography of her lying on a bedcovered only by a quilt and some sheetswhich left to the imagination what the actor of ‘Batman‘ and she would have done in the compound a few hours ago.

Derived from this situation, the histrion of Missing was preyed upon by a large number of memes and even became a trend in Twitter for several days, since there were many people who estimated that the actress of Never more Y Wedding expert would have kept Affleck extremely busy during his Honeymoon. This fact would have caused Ben annoyance and even, recently, a source close to him revealed that he would not have enjoyed his romantic getaway to Paris with J Lothis due to the large number of paparazzi, who did not stop harassing them throughout the trip.

Ben Affleck would not have enjoyed his honeymoon

It seems that the friend of Jason Momoa he is not the only one who feels disgusted by the constant presence of the press in his life, since, this Sunday, August 14, the eldest daughter of the actor and Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne Affleck Garner, was caught walking with her new and attractive stepmother through the streets of New York, it seems that both were heading to one of the huge skyscrapers of this city; However, the young woman looked a bit out of place, this is because right in front of her and to the side of her, there were men portraying her and Jennifer Lopez.

Daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looking at a paparazzi

A short video, published by the Daily Mail showed that both women were guarded by a bodyguard, himself who quickly opened the door of the building so that both J Lo and her new stepdaughter entered the property. Previously, a source told the outlet Page Six that Ben was used to a few paparazzi, from time to time, but everything changed after he finalized his relationship with Lopez and, it seems that this harassment is also suffered by his children, as Violet recently experienced.

