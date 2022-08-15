Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas sing Oliva Newton’s song

Digital Millennium

Last August, the sensitive death of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John was announced. famous and remembered for bringing Sandy to life in the hit movie musical Vaselinenext to John Travolta.

Olivia left an important legacy with that performance that opened the doors of success for her and that, thanks to her, began a sincere and long friendship with the protagonist Travolta.

Songs like Hopelessly Devoted to You, We Go Together Y summer-night were some that catapulted the production of the 70s, to stardom.

Different tributes have received, but there was one in particular that was highly improvised during the recording of a chapter of Carpool Karaoke: The Seriesmade by Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas two of the most important international pop stars.

The tribute took place in 2017, where the artists, aboard a car began to surrender to one of the most remembered scenes of Vaseline, singing the ending song of the movie You’re the One That I Want.

em the clip, Camila Cabello suggests that they both sing a classic. Seconds later, they both start snapping their fingers along to the opening notes of the song, giving away a great moment between the two stars.

The TikTok user @camzca recovered the video and uploaded it to his profile, making Internet users appreciate this moment that quickly managed to get more than half a million views in just one day.

And although no one will match the original version, this scene will be saved by the enthusiasm with which Camila and Joe interpret the song.

Olivia Newton-John died after a long battle with breast cancer; This was confirmed by her husband who dedicated a few words, like John Travolta who moved the whole world with her emotional message to her former friend.​

