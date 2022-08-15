CALCIOMERCATO MILAN NEWS / Bakayoko towards Nottingham Forest, no to Cristiano Ronaldo

Milan news transfer market, Bakayoko in the sights of Nottingham Forest

In this August of transfer market summer indoors Milan the work of the management to arrange the staff available to Mr. Stefano Pioli for the season that has just begun seems far from over. The Rossoneri must in fact also think about some transfers as regards those players who no longer fall within the plans of the club and the coach and in this list the name of Tiémoué Bakayoko.

On loan from Chelsea until the end of the current football season, the French midfielder does not seem to have convinced the environment in his second adventure with the Lombards, also interspersed with the experience with Napoli. On his trail, the interest of the Nottingham Forest and according to what was revealed by the MilanNews.it editorial staff, Milan would open to negotiations with the English. The newly promoted would also be a welcome destination for 27-year-old Bakayoko himself.

The transfer market summer can always give some surprises but it does not seem possible the landing of Cristiano Ronaldo to Milan by the end of the summer session. Determined to greet the Manchester United in full crisis with the aim of marrying into a club that plays the Champions League, Ronaldo would have been proposed by his agent Jorge Mendes to various clubs including the Rossoneri as well as Inter. The strategy implemented by Massara and Maldini clashes with the arrival of the Portuguese champion, too expensive for the Milanese coffers due to the salary of 24 million a year.

