BTS: Namjoon and J-Hope caught at Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul | videos and photos RM and Hoseok | bts

Namjoon and J-Hope from BTS They had a great time at Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul. On the night of August 15 (KST), the American singer made her return to the stage in South Korea after four years. More than 20,000 people gathered at the Gocheok Sky Dome to see her sing her biggest hits, including RM and Hoseok.

K-pop artists and superstars were caught in the audience giving it their all as huge fans. In particular, videos of both of them jumping to the rhythm of “bad guy” resonate on social networks for the energy and joy they radiate.

Namjoon and J-Hope at Billie Eilish concert

The members of Bangtan make thousands of people happy with their music, but this time it was their turn to be part of the public at a concert.

Namjoon and J-Hope are rappers from BTS. Photo: Hybe

In the midst of their busy schedule, Korean celebrities were able to find a space to admire billie eilishAmerican artist who sang in Seoul on August 15 (KST) as part of her “Happier than ever” world tour.

At the 20-year-old pop star’s show, people in the Gocheok Sky Dome identified and captured the idols. Thanks to these records, ARMY on social networks was able to learn about the attendance of their favorite artists, who, although they are not going to release new songs as a septet, for the moment, continue to be active in music and other entertainment areas.

Watch here videos of Namjoon and Hoseok enjoying “Bad guy”, Billie Eilish’s most acclaimed hit.

And here you can see photos of the famous Koreans at this concert that, coincidentally, was held on the Liberation Day of Korea.

Namjoon and J-Hope from BTS at Billie Eilsih’s concert. Photo: Twitter/@majinga

