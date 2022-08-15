Bryce Dallas Howard earned less than Chris Pratt in Jurassic World!

Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that the pay for his role in Jurassic World was originally much less than that of his co-star Chris Pratt.

The pay gap It is not something alien to Hollywood. In recent years, several cases have come to light where actresses claim to earn less than their male counterparts during a movie shoot. Recently, Neve Campbell said she wouldn’t come back to the franchise scream since it stated that the studio’s offer It was much less than what they would offer a male star. Similarly, it was revealed that Lady Gaga would be earning only half of what you will get joaquin phoenix by Joker: Folie a Deux.

Also JEssica Chastain, one of the most vocal stars when it comes to the salary gap in Hollywood, said that although she was the protagonist of the film Zero Dark Thirty, the producer wanted to wait until they had defined their co-star actor to define the pay based on what he would earn.

Now, Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed that in his contract for the Jurassic World saga, his earnings were significantly less than Chris Pratt’s.

A difference of Jurassic magnitudes

In 2018, Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly won 8 million dollarswhile Chris Pratt received 10 million for the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. However, in an interview with Insider, Bryce confessed that the amount was much less.

“The reports they gave were very interesting because in reality they paid me a lot less than what the notes said. Much less. When I started negotiations for Jurassic it was 2014 and it was a completely different world, I was at a huge disadvantage.” Bryce Dallas Howard for Insider

The actress assured that the contract, “Unfortunately it was for three films, so the deal was closed for future installments.”, which is why I couldn’t do much on that side. However, he also shared that Chris Pratt supported him to improve your dealings with Universalnot only with the movies, but with the earnings from merchandise and theme parks.

“Chris and I talked, and when there was an opportunity to push something that hadn’t been negotiated yet like a video game or a game in a park, he would tell me “You don’t have to do anything, I’m going to do the negotiation. They are going to pay us the same and you will not have to think about this again.” Bryce Dallas Howard for Insider

“I love him too much for doing that” Howard added “Because in the end, I got paid more for that kind of stuff than movies.”

Although it received mixed reviews, Jurassic World: Dominion represented a solid close at the box office for the franchise, which raised $373 million in the United States and $974 million Worldwide.

Does the problem not end?

The phenomenon of the wage gap is something that it’s still happening in hollywood. In 2019, Forbes reported that for every dollar a male actor earned, his female co-star earned less than 30 cents. With that information, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee launched a study known as “the million dollar difference” where in most cases, the actresses earned a million dollars less than their peers.

The case was extensively studied, revealing that in 2018, top 10 highest paid actresses in hollywood they gathered together the amount of $186 millionwhile the salary of the 10 highest paid actors came almost to $750 million. Furthermore, in the joint list of actors and actresses, only Scarlett Johansson made it into the Top 10.

There have been more controversial cases than others. For example, for the tape The Martian it was reported that Matt Damon earned more than $25 millionwhile Jessica Chastainwho was the second credit in the film, had received only 1.75 million.

Of course, the gap is not exclusive to cinema, because on television, it was reported that Gillian Anderson had been offered less than half what to David Duchevy for the return of The X-Files.

On the other hand, Claire Foy, who played the Queen Elizabeth II in the series crown, earned less than matt smithwho embodied the prince philip, situation before which the fans of the series demanded that the injustice be corrected.

Cases like that of Bryce DallasHoward they make it clear that the problem is still present, and although several initiatives and activists within the medium are known to seek equal pay, the difference is still too great to ignore.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?