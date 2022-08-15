Bryce Dallas Howard Claims He Was Paid “A Whole Lot Less” Than Chris Pratt For The ‘Jurassic World’ Movies And Explains How The Actor Helped Right That Injustice…Partially

Pay parity is not something that is enforced in Hollywood. After all. there are performers who are stars and bring more audiences to theaters, but that does not mean that sometimes great injustices are committed. Now it’s been Bryce DallasHoward which has made it clear that this is exactly what happened with the ‘Jurassic World’ movies.

And it is that at the time it was said that she had received 8 million dollars for ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ compared to the 10 received by Chris Pratt, but Howard has adamantly claimed that information is false. In fact, the protagonist of ‘The Forest’ has highlighted in Insider that she charged “much less” that he:

The information was very interesting because they paid me much less than what they said, much less. When I started trading for ‘Jurassic World,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign on for three movies and your deals are locked in.

Pratt’s reaction to knowing

Of course, Howard also wanted to make it clear that Pratt promised to do everything in his power to prevent that from happening again. with any other type of agreement linked to the saga that was not fixed in advance:

What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there has been an opportunity to change things that had not already been negotiated, like a game or an attraction, he has literally told me: ‘You don’t have to do anything . I’m going to do all the negotiating. They’re going to pay us the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.”





That affected topics such as attractions in theme parks or video games linked to the saga. And it looks like Pratt kept his word so that the same thing would not happen, because Howard also reveals that “I’ve been paid more for that kind of stuff than movies“.

