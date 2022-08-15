Britney Spears boasts of husband, Sam Asghari, in the midst of his bitter fight with his ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari credit: Bang Showbiz

Britney Spears has made a break in her media war with Kevin Federline, her ex-husband and father of her children Sean Jayden (16) and Preston (15), to pay tribute to her current husband, the dancer and actor Sam Asghari, through your Instagram account.

The princess of pop has recalled that the young choreographer has been her best support during the last six years, marked by the oppressive judicial protection that weighed on her and that her father, Jamie, controlled, as well as by the attacks she has now received from Federline questioning her abilities as a mother.

“He is the love of my life… The most honest, humble and genuine man I have ever met in my life. I am so proud that you love what you do, and that I am a part of your life… He is my husband “, The interpreter has written to openly boast of the most stable and satisfactory relationship she has in her life.

In addition to defending herself personally on social networks, Britney Spears has had the help of Sam, and also that of her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, when it comes to countering the latest accusations from Kevin Federline, who came to publish some videos in which The singer appeared arguing with her children and assured that they did not want to visit her mother due to her too provocative behavior in the virtual sphere.