bought a historic house for $40 million

Brad Pitt opened his wallet: paid 40 million dollars to purchase the historic DL James home known as Seaward, overlooking California’s stunning central coastline.







The house, built in 1918, is the most expensive ever sold in that area of ​​California.



It is one of his long list of properties and the house, built in 1918, is the most expensive ever sold in that part of California.

The DL James House was designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene, known for being pioneer of the American Arts and Crafts movement.







DL James’s historic home known as Seaward, overlooking California’s stunning central coastline.



The house was built from locally quarried sandstone and granite, with a Mediterranean-style tiled roof, arched windows and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

A HOUSE JEWEL



The property is named after its first owner, writer Daniel Lewis James, who published his work under the pseudonym Danny Santiago.







Before Brad Pitt bought it, it was owned by Searock, a limited liability company linked to the late Chicago financier Joe Ritchie and his wife, Sharon Ritchie.

The area where the house is located, Carmel by the Sea, first became popular with Hollywood heavyweights when Clint Eastwood he became mayor of the city in a landslide election in 1986. The 92-year-old actor-director still resides in the area.







The windows of the house are curved.



Brad Pitt is not a new inhabitant in the area. He already has a $5 million beach house in Goleta, which he bought in 2000. while married to Jennifer Aniston.

