Bobby Lashley reveals that Vince McMahon refused to let him fight in the UFC

After his first stage in WWE, between 2004 and 2008, bobby lashley continued in the world of professional wrestling, but also worked in MMAstanding out in Strikeforce and Bellator, among other promotions, where he achieved an amazing record of 15 wins and 2 losses.

Lashley was interviewed last week by Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist from Fighful, where he revealed the proposal he made to Vince McMahon the last day he, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Pat McAfee were present at the UFC 276 event. Apparently, Bobby Lashley also attended the event, which was held after Money in The Bank in the same city, and He texted Vince McMahon to ask if he could be a part of the UFC. vincent refused.

“I still feel like mixed martial arts is inside of me. I saw the last UFC event where Vince and Stephanie were sitting ringside. I was in the stands and I texted Vince, ‘can I get in there?’ And he was like ‘ahhhhh'”, commented Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley explained that his intention fighting in the UFC is not to leave WWE, but to compete in parallel. However, it seems that it is not a real intention at the moment. The All Mighty recalled that he has opened several gyms where MMA is practiced and even a couple of UFC fighters come from there. He also revealed that he set out to confront Mike Tysona challenge that he would really accept.

Bobby Lashley is the current WWE United States Champion. Tonight, on Monday Night Raw, he will put the title on the line against AJ Styles, an opponent he has never competed against in a singles match. Lashley accumulates a reign of 42 days and hopes to reach the figure of 175 days as champion in his second reign (he is currently the third).

