Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 14, 2022

On this Sunday morning, August 14, 2022, this is the price for the different national currencies of both Bitcoin as one of the main cryptocurrencieswhere the virtual currency par excellence is located at a value of 24 thousand 500 dollars per unit, with a downward trend in the markets.

A season of negative results characterized the first half of this year, where BTC fell in its price from the historical highs registered at the end of 2021. This process was called Crypto winter as it affected the entire virtual currency sector and investors expect see improvements in the situation soon.

Bitcoin price this August 14, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 24 thousand 478.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 485 thousand 360.11

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 101 million 793 thousand 530.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 286 thousand 456.11

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 21 million 391 thousand 751.64

Bitcoin in euros: 23 thousand 799.35

We suggest you read the 3-week challenge, do you want 8 thousand pesos in your piggy bank soon?

Ethereum price this August 14 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 972.95

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 39 thousand 120.17

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 8 million 238 thousand 747.83

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 926.22

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today August 13 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this August 14, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.077

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.53

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 321.54

Dogecoin in euros: 0.075

If you have in mind to make investments in digital assets, do not forget that in the financial markets they usually register a very volatile behavior that is usually used to generate profits but that does not stop representing a risk for your capital, so it is convenient for you to stay attentive to their behavior.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.