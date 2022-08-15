Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike To Launch Sustainable Air Force 1 High ‘Mushroom’ Sneaker

After offering a two-shoe collaboration in 2021 with Jordan Brand, Nike’s subsidiary brand, billie eilish and the firm of the Swoosh confirmed this week at the end of this month they will drop their collaboration Billie x Nike Air Force 1 “Mushroom”.

The sneaker collaboration features a light brown monochrome upper that’s constructed from a synthetic nubuck material constructed from recycled content. The Air Force 1 high top also features five chunky midfoot straps in addition to the traditional lace-up configuration, which is inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3 silhouettes. Completing the design is a co-branded sockliner, a Nike Grind midsole built with reused materials and a rubber outsole.

Additional details included with the sneakers include a Billie logo, as well as the lyric “it’s hard to stop it once it starts” from Eilish’s song, Billie Bossa Novaprinted under the insole and on the shoe box.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Eilish said in a press release. “It was also important to me to mix environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.” In addition to the sneaker, the collaborative collection will include a matching hoodie, t-shirt and sweatpants in the same shade.

The Billie x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration “Mushroom” will be released exclusively on store.billieeilish.com on April 24 and via the SNKRS app on April 25. The footwear will be priced at USD $170.

