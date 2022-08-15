Billie Eilish has tried ‘too hard’ to be ‘desirable’

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish showed a sea change when she shed her baggy clothes, dyed her green hair blonde and donned a pink silk corset to pose on the cover of British Vogue magazine in 2021. Now, however, the 20-year-old artist She feels very far from that image that surprised locals and strangers.

This is how he told the Sunday Times magazine: “No matter what I do, it’s wrong and it’s right. Wearing baggy clothes, nobody was attracted to me and I felt incredibly unpleasant and unsexy. Not beautiful. Also, people I was embarrassed for not being feminine enough.”

“Then I put on something more revealing and they said: you’re a fat cow w****. You’re a s***, you’re a sellout and they compared me to other celebrities and wow! What do they want? It’s a crazy world for women and especially for women in the public eye,” added the singer.

Now, Billie Eilish does not recognize the person who posed for the publication: “Looking back and analyzing the things we did before the album I do not recognize myself. I think that this woman is not me. I did not have time to think. I just became I don’t know if that was necessarily what I was really feeling. I was just holding on to anything. I honestly don’t feel wanted, I’ve never felt like this. I worry that I’ve felt so unwanted that sometimes I’ve tried too hard for being desirable. It makes me sad to think about it.”

But the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer now has a much more “solid” confidence in herself.

“In the last two months I feel much stronger in who I am. Now I feel different, like I’m desirable. I feel like I’m able to be as feminine as I want and as masculine as I want.”

Asked what her relationship with her body is like, she said: “It’s not good at all. My relationship with my body has been something really horrible and terrible since I was 11 years old. I love that my body is mine and that it goes with me everywhere. . I think of him as my friend, but an ugly friend. It’s complicated.”