Big Time Rush compared to Beyoncé, Lizzo on the title of the song “Ableist”

Big Time Rush is in big trouble – at least on Twitter – because users are angry about the title of an old song, which some describe as capable … Beyoncé And the Lizo.

Here’s the deal … The 2000s boy band recently got together to release new music – and one of the Vault songs they were looking forward to is called “Gamble,” which was already leaked, but not officially included. . in the album.

Now, they say they really will… and they made fun of their fans when and under what circumstances they would.

On Saturday, they tweeted… “We are so happy to see that everyone around the world can now enjoy all of our music. But the real question. How much do you want us to publish a paralyzed person? ” They encouraged their followers to get a “paralyzed” trend before lifting it… but so far they haven’t. The track is only available on the Sound Cloud (unofficially).

If you listen to her and read her lyrics… It’s a pretty simple, seemingly harmless song about a girl who scared guys and froze, and paralyzed AKA, because of how attractive she is. Basically, they are hit… but they play with the paralyzed corner.

They even stammer to some of the words they sing, and this is where things get problematic.

Some argue that the song in general is problematic and offensive to paralyzed people – and this is where Bay and Liz… are linked to the accusations of racism.

jump to “Lizzo and Beyoncé“The trend right now, and you’ll see all the rhetoric going around. Basically, some say that those who stood up against female artists by using the word ‘s ***’ in their songs and demanding that it be removed should do the same for BTR.

The argument boils down to … some in capable society and / or their allies are actually racists – because they smelled a stench when two black women innocently used the term – which was popular and in common use before 2010., frankly – but when a bunch of whites / Eggs are more on the nose… There seem to be cockroaches in terms of indignation.

Not everybody Buy it though – because, yes, it’s very accusatory and makes a lot of inferences based on… nothing more than perceived reactions on Twitter, which is pretty ridiculous.

Period… some see a double standard between Lizzo / Beyonce and Big Time Rush – and they seem pissed that there is no longer any push to get BTR to change or cancel their song altogether. Whether this double standard is real or not is in the eye of the beholder.

Just another day on the bird application. 🙄

Source link