Bethenny Frankel concerned about Ben Affleck after his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López have become one of the couples most persecuted by the press since they made their relationship public, and much more as a result of their link that has already been crowned the wedding of the year par excellence. Although the couple kept their link in the strictest privacy, the same has not happened with their honeymoon, which was photographed by several paparazzi from different countries. A persecution that the actor would not be carrying out in the best way since on more than one occasion he has claimed to feel “overwhelmed”.

There are many celebrities who in recent days are giving their opinion on this situation. The last to do so was Bethenny Frankel, from ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’. He has done it on his podcast ‘Just B with Bethenny Frankel’ where he has shown his absolute concern for Ben Affleck after the actor confessed that he felt his honeymoon “like a tsunami”.

The television station affirms that Jennifer López’s husband could be “on the edge”, a situation that is not favorable for him due to his problems with alcohol in the past. “Stress is not a good thing for an addict,” says Bethenny Frankel. The American also remembers in her podcast how the actor was up to three times in the process of rehabilitation due to this addiction. “Being an addict has its challenges for the person and for the person who is in a relationship with it,” she adds.

Ben Affleck against the paparazzi

The actor, who always tries to keep his most personal side safe, is experiencing a real maelstrom within the media. “Ben was a bit scared in Paris. This was a whole new level… An almost Princess Diana level.” a source tells the portal ‘Page Six’. And it is that Ben Affleck not only occupies countless covers in media from different countries, but he has also become a celebrity on social networks starring in endless memes.