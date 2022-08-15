Ben Affleck’s daughter spends an awkward moment with Jennifer Lopez, can’t you stand her?

Jennifer Lopez spent some time alone with his new stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, in New York City on Sunday. The 53-year-old singer took her family to the Big Apple to celebrate her husband’s birthday Ben Affleckwho turns 50 this August 15.

Yeah well, it’s been a few weeks since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in Las Vegas, in the United States, both famous did not stop giving what to talk about, after their luxurious honeymoon in Europe. Now, Beniffer maintains a high degree of media attention and wherever they go there are always paparazzi ready to take the best picture and document every detail of their activities when they are seen in public.

Though somehow Ben Affleck and JLo are used to the constant presence of the press, the recent media attention has increased in such a way that they have even made the actor uncomfortable. But apparently he is not the only one who is not so comfortable with the paparazzi in his life, because in this outing that he made the “Diva del Bronx”, Violet, the daughter that Ben Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, avoided walking next to her stepmother.

In a video shared by Daily Mail, it can be seen that both were heading to one of the huge skyscrapers of this city; however, the young lady looked a bit out of place because right in front and to one side of them there were several people taking photos of them.

Jennifer Lopez and Violet were accompanied at all times by a bodyguard, who quickly opened the door of the building for them to enter the property as soon as possible.

Previously, a source told Page Six that Ben was used to a few paparazzi from time to time, but everything changed after he finalized his relationship with Lopez and it seems that this harassment is also suffered by his children, perhaps and how Violet lived it.

Watch the video here: