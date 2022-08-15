Ben Affleck’s Battle Against Himself

Photo credit: Stefania D’Alessandro – Getty Images

If we look only at the objective data, Ben Affleck has succeeded in life.

With a career in Hollywood of more than 30 years behind him, he has nearly a hundred credits on his resume as an actor, five as a screenwriter and four as a director; two Oscars, two BAFTAs, one César, one Directors Guild Award, two for Actors, one for Producers and one honorary for Screenwriters, two Golden Globes and a Vulpi Cup obtained at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 for ‘Hollywoodland’. He also has four Razzie Awards, a sure sign that he is someone in the industry.. He has just married a woman he fell in love with 20 years ago and maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his children. His estate is estimated to be worth $150 million.

However, when we think of Ben Affleck it gives us a little tenderness, as if he were a friend who was a bit of a nerd, somewhat troublesome and without much luck, but with good background. Either because of the sporadic memes that it generates (Sadfleck, his open-mouthed snooze on a boat on his honeymoon), because of the scandals that he occasionally stars in related to, among other things, his confessed alcoholism and his alleged infidelities, or because of that sad and uncomfortable expression that he usually has: Ben Affleck is one of the most unlikely last great Hollywood stars, an absolutely normal man with addiction and mental problems that have been reported almost in real time by the pink press. We love Ben Affleck despite being an imperfect and failed man, or perhaps precisely because of that.

Affleck started making bad decisions at a very young age. By the age of 15, he was spending $200 a week on pizza, beer, and video games.. When her mother found out she thought that little Ben was addicted to crack and wanted to put him in a rehabilitation clinic, but he convinced her to spend three weeks in a school for troubled teenagers.

A year later he got a fake ID to get a barbed wire tattoo on his right shoulder, but when he changed his mind he added some roses to the drawing. Then he decided that he didn’t like him either and ended up turning him into a stain. The tacky tattoos (including a giant one on the back of a phoenix rising from his ashes) are part of the actor’s public image and another source of ridicule from the public. “They always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful. They should be cooler, I don’t know”said Jennifer Lopez in an interview.

After spending only one semester in college, he made another questionable decision: he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. This idea, despite what his mother thought of him at the time, was a good one. Although it was difficult for him to find his place and he had to accept small roles in several films (‘Private School’, ‘Movida del 76’, ‘Mallrats’, even an extra without a phrase in ‘Buffy, the vampire slayer’, that film with potential that Fox ruined), in 1997 he managed to position himself as an actor to be reckoned with thanks to two films.

One was Kevin Smith’s indie comedy ‘Chasing Amy’, with whom he would make several movies (‘Dogma’, the flop ‘Jersey Girl’) and develop a strong friendship. The other, ‘Good Will Hunting’, had a script written by Affleck himself and his best friend, Matt Damon, who, when selling it to the producers, imposed as a condition that they be the protagonists. It was produced by Miramax, then a Disney affiliate, and directed by Gus Van Sant; the film received two Oscars, one of them for the young screenwriters, but the most important award for Ben Affleck is that Hollywood began to take a closer look at him.

Later he starred in several very successful blockbusters that made him a star, such as ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Pearl Harbor’. But, like his tattoos, they were of dubious quality. Damon told The Hollywood Reporter that there were two reasons why his friend chose those movies: On one hand, they were offers an actor couldn’t refuse; on the other, they were bad scripts that Affleck thought he could fix on the set (he eventually realized that this is the director’s job). But perhaps there are scripts that are impossible to fix, such as those of ‘Daredevil’ and ‘A Dangerous Relationship’, two films so discredited by critics and audiences that they have become jokes in themselves..

Your drinking problems

In his professional career Affleck showed signs of a self-destructive impulse that also reigned in his personal life. Already in an interview in 1998 he admitted that he had had to stop drinking. “I started to regret some things I did when I was drunk”he told USA Weekend. “It’s funny to be offensive and lose control, but then you’re like, ‘I think I hurt that person’s feelings,’ ‘I made a fool of myself,’ or ‘I didn’t want to kiss that girl.’ I have almost no inhibitions, so it’s dangerous for me.”. Three years later, she entered a clinic for the first time, and would do so twice more (so far), in 2017 and 2018.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, and without a shadow of a doubt admit that I am an alcoholic.”, he told the New York Times in 2020. Addiction and mental issues run in his family history: His father Tim was an alcoholic to the point of spending a few years begging on the streets of Cambridge after separating from his wife (he later died). recovered and has been sober for decades), two of his grandparents were sober, his father’s mother was addicted to alcohol and barbiturates and committed suicide at age 46, his father’s brother was also addicted and took his own life. shot, his aunt was a heroin addict. His brother Casey Affleck, the Oscar-winning actor for ‘Manchester by the Sea’, has also been sober for years after going through the same addiction problems.

More and more celebrities are speaking publicly about their addiction problems, but we have seen Ben Affleck’s through the press. Paparazzi have followed the actor wherever he goes since his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s turned him into a magazine-selling character. Two years ago TMZ published a video in which he appeared in costume, doing esses and having trouble staying on his feet. They also captured the moment when his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was driving him to a rehab clinic.. Affleck’s alcoholism is so well known that ET Online even published a “timeline of the actor’s struggle and his road to recovery.”

If you wanted to keep your problems private, you haven’t had a choice. “Relapse is shameful, obviously. I wish it hadn’t happened. And above all, I wish it wasn’t on the Internet and my children couldn’t see it “, he lamented in the New York Times. On the other hand, circumstances have forced him to be completely honest in interviews, to the point that it is sometimes a bit awkward to see him talk about himself so transparently. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened is that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015 and 2016. And since he drank, of course, it created more marital problems ”. Other times, when talking about his characters, it is obvious that he is projecting his own problems onto them. In 2016 he said this about his Batman: “He is living in a gray area. He’s more broken, he’s less skilled. He’s filling a hole in his soul with increasingly morally questionable late-night excursions. The question is, is what he does healthy?”.

His divorce from Jennifer Garner surrounded by scandals

The marriage with Jennifer Garner, whom he met in ‘Daredevil’ (something good had to come out of it), lasted 10 years, 13 if we count until the divorce was formalized, and resulted in three children. That breakup, according to Affleck the biggest regret of his life, made headlines again in the pink press for the actor’s alleged infidelities, one of them with the nanny. At the 2016 Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais introduced Matt Damon as “the only person Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to.”

But Garner has not only maintained friendship with her ex-husband, but has also publicly defended him. “People are in pain: they do unfortunate things, they feel guilt, and guilt brings pain”he said in Vanity Fair. “No one has to hate him for me. I don’t hate him. And we certainly don’t have to beat him up.”.

What has never been in doubt is that Affleck is a good father: the ex-partner maintains a joint custody agreement and he is very present in the lives of his children. “You should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your children loving someone so purely and so completely, you want to be friends with that person.”Garner explained.

An imperfect star that we love to forgive

Ben Affleck is far from perfect. In fact he is profoundly imperfect. When the public television show Finding Your Roots, which explores celebrity family trees, discovered that he had a slave-owning ancestor, Affleck managed to get him omitted from the broadcast. When the case came to light among Sony’s e-mails that WikiLeaks hacked, it raised accusations of censorship and caused a crisis of credibility and image in the prestigious program.

When the allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein came to light, Affleck was quick to take a stand against the producer, with whom he had worked on numerous films, and announced that he would donate all the money he earned from reruns of his productions. Then Rose McGowan called him a liar, claiming he once told her Weinstein had done it to him and didn’t act on it.. In addition, some images of a 2003 MTV program in which Affleck had touched an interviewer’s breast resurfaced; and two more journalists accused him of the same.

But for some reason he always earns our forgiveness. Just as those who created petitions against him playing Batman ended up defending his portrayal and creating the #BatfleckForever movement (it has been strongly suggested that Affleck will make a cameo appearance as the Dark Knight in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel), the public continues to look favorably on him, especially now that he seems to be starring in the fairy tale ending of a beautiful love story.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (or Bennifer) resumed their relationship almost two decades after breaking up in 2004. In 2021 the same paparazzi who had been the alleged reason that their wedding did not take place hunted them down by seeing each other again, and in 2022 the couple married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. Then, like the two perfectly normal people they are, they honeymooned in Paris.

The photographers, who are after Ben Affleck because they know that at some point he is going to give them something to publish, caught two iconic moments of the actor: crying in a restaurant and being comforted by his wife, and taking a nap on a boat, with the mouth open and in a very awkward and somewhat pathetic posture. Even in the happiest moment of his life, Ben Affleck is a little sad. Maybe we love him for that. Or maybe because we know she has to be a good person: after all, if the Jennifers, the two women in her life, still love her after all these years, it’s because she’s doing something right.

Right now he is happy. “I feel great. I am not perfect. I don’t do everything right”he recently told the Los Angeles Times. “But I wake up and I feel good about the decisions I made yesterday, and if not, I do something about it.”. Or as he told the Wall Street Journal: “My current life reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person I truly feel I am: who is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible”.

Ben Affleck’s struggle, it is obvious, is with himself. And, at least right now, he’s winning.