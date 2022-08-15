Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday

Actor, director, producer and screenwriter, and not necessarily in that order. Ben Affleck is celebrating and not just for his brand new 50 years just turned this past Monday. His recent and surprising marriage to Jennifer López on July 16 is joined by numerous work projects.

In this way, Affleck will once again slip into the skin of Batman in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, following his acclaimed roles as Gotham’s bat in Batman versus Superman and Justice League. At the same time, Ben will also return to his role as producer, director and screenwriter with his partner Matt Damon. This new project, whose title is still unknown, will deal with businessman Sonny Vaccaro and how he got Nike to agree with athlete Michael Jordan, a commitment that would lead to the most famous shoes in historythe Nike Air Jordan. Matt and Ben meet again 25 years after winning the Oscar for best screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting. But Ben Affleck’s career plans don’t end there. As a producer, he has also decided to embark on a feature film that will address the life of the apostle Saint Paul, who will be played by Hugh Jackman.









The personal life of one of Hollywood’s leading men is also in a splendid moment. Proof of this is the flight that the actor took with Jennifer Lopez this past weekend to New York to celebrate Affleck’s 50 years together. In fact, to preserve this state of love and illusion, the agreement reached by the newlyweds to separate temporarily by mutual agreement recently came to light. In this way, López and Affleck can miss each other, while still being connected through messaging and Facetime, but keeping the flame alive. The interpreter has shown his current happiness in statements to Los Angeles Times, far from showing fear or vertigo in the face of half a century completed: “The common thread that I have found among the people I know who have turned 50 and are happier is that they have stopped caring so much about what other people think. I think that’s the gift of that age.”