Ben Affleck turns 50: the language he dominates, his relationship with JLO and other things you didn’t know about the actor

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt born August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, known simply as Ben Affleck, is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. His name honors a Hungarian Holocaust survivor who was a family friend.

Supported by his mother, he began his career as a child actor in educational documentaries and later appeared in several films directed by Kevin Smith, including Mallrats (1995) and Chasing Amy (1997). He began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), film that received critical acclaim and earned him, among other awards, the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote the screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’ together in 1997, in that film they worked with Robin Williams who a few days ago marked the 8th anniversary of his death.

He and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood. They met when Affleck was 8 and Damon was 10, and they lived two blocks away and went to the same school. It was Affleck who got Damon into a possible movie career. Affleck, already a child star with a few roles under his belt, introduced Damon to his New York agent, who agreed to sign Damon as well. Their friendship has lasted a lifetime and is known as the most beloved “Bromance” of actors.

Affleck began to be one of the most prominent actors in cinema around 1998, starring in box office successes such as Armageddon (1998), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001) and The Sum of All Fears (2002). However, his career began to decline from 2003 due to his alcohol addiction problems and the interest of the press in his personal life, further aggravated by films that failed critically and at the box office, including Daredevil (2003) , Gigli (2003), Jersey Girl (2004), and Surviving Christmas (2004). For this reason, although he was still acting in several productions, he decided to embark on a career as a director and thus directed films such as Gone Baby Gone (2007) and The Town (2010), which earned him critical acclaim. Shortly thereafter, he starred in, directed and produced Argo (2012), which became a critical and box office success and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as multiple BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards.

Another of Ben’s great industry friends was the late Heath Ledger. And between the two they had a peculiar “ritual”: to see who of the two drank more beer at the parties they did together. And although Ledger can no longer be with him, somehow life continues to link them, as Ben personified Batman, while Heath epically personified the iconic Joker.

Affleck started dating Gwyneth Paltrow in October 1997 after meeting at a business dinner. Shortly after, the two worked together on Shakespeare in Love (1998) and ended their relationship in January 1999. However, Paltrow convinced Affleck to star with her in the film Bounce (2000) and shortly after they resumed their relationship, but they separated. definitely in October 2000. According to the actress, both are still friends but described their courtship as “a lesson more than a relationship.”

Later, Affleck started dating Jennifer Lopezin July 2002 after starring together in Gigli (2003). They also worked on Jersey Girl (2004) and the “Jenny from the Block” video clip. Their relationship, which was nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ and considered a super couple, attracted massive media attention and generated a lot of rumors about personal aspects of both. The couple got engaged in November 2002 and had a wedding planned for September 14, 2003, but it was postponed just four days before the event due to paparazzi harassment. They finally parted ways in January 2004 on good terms. Lopez attributed the split to Affleck’s discomfort over media harassment and described it as “his first real breakup from her” from her.

He started dating the actress Jennifer Garner in October 2004 after establishing a good friendship on the set of Pearl Harbor (2001) and Daredevil (2003). The couple became engaged in April 2005 and married shortly thereafter on June 29, 2005 in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In December of that year, they had their first daughter, Violet Anne. Later, in January 2009, they had a second daughter named Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and in February 2012 their first son, Samuel Garner. Nearing their 10th anniversary, the couple announced their separation in June 2015. Although separated, they continued to live in the same household until Affleck moved out in mid-2017 when they both filed for divorce. The separation was formalized in October 2018. According to Affleck, this divorce has been “his biggest regret of his life” and described it as “a painful experience even though it ended on the best possible terms.”

Affleck maintained a long-distance relationship with the television producer Lindsay Shookus, which lasted approximately one year between 2017 and 2018, although they also dated for a brief period in early 2019. In March 2020, he began dating actress Ana de Armas after meeting on the set of Deep Water (2022). The couple separated in January 2021.

In April 2021,Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed their relationship, but it was not made public until three months later. The couple then got engaged for the second time in April 2022 and married on July 17 of that year in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

In her first relationship, she appeared in the music video for Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block.”

Later, he starred in other successful productions such as Gone Girl (2014) and The Accountant (2016). Likewise, he was selected to play Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). Outside of his work as an actor and director, he is the founder of the production company Pearl Street Films, with which he has produced films such as Manchester by the Sea (2016) and series such as Incorporated. He has also been a philanthropist who has supported foundations that help children and the homeless.

Despite the fact that he had commented that he did not want to play superheroes again because of his bad experience in Daredevil (2003), Affleck began playing the character of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe and made his debut starring in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Although Affleck has won two Oscars, has never been nominated in acting categories for this same award. It is estimated that his net worth is about 150 million US dollars and that he earns approximately 14 million for each movie he stars in.

In 2004, Affleck won the California state poker tournament., with a prize of 356 thousand dollars and qualified for the final of the World Poker Tour that same year. Affleck is a talented Blackjack player, so much so that many American casinos banned him from entering on charges of cheating by “counting cards”.

He is known for being a pretty good mimic. He usually imitates his co-stars, whom he studies while shooting the movies.

He speaks perfect Spanish and here is the proof:

Affleck’s family has a long history of problems with addictions and mental illness. His paternal grandfather was an alcoholic. Her maternal grandmother was addicted to alcohol and barbiturates, and she committed suicide at the age of 46. One of her paternal uncles was addicted to cocaine and also committed suicide. One of his aunts was addicted to heroin. Both his father and his brother Casey Affleck were addicted to alcohol.

Affleck began attending Al-Anon Group (detox group) meetings at an early age because of his mother’s concern that he would end up becoming an alcoholic like his father. At fifteen, he was already having trouble controlling his drinking and his mother sent him to a camp for teens at risk of alcoholism. Affleck voluntarily stopped consuming alcohol at the age of 24, stating in an interview in 1998 that he made the decision because “alcohol is very dangerous for me.” Beginning in 2001, he entered rehab and began receiving addiction treatment at his residence, which kept him sober for two years. Affleck fell into substance use again in 2003 due to social pressure and media harassment, although he refused to give any statement on the matter. Much later, he spoke about this period of his life and said that his addiction gradually worsened, as there was a time when he could use without becoming excessive. In 2017, he returned to residential treatment for his addiction. Affleck had a relapse in 2018 due to his divorce with Jennifer Garner; this event almost caused the cancellation of her film The Way Back (2020), but Garner, already divorced, convinced director Gavin O’Connor to go ahead with the project and give Affleck another chance. Towards the end of 2019, the actor had another relapse and TMZ published a video of him stumbling through the streets of Los Angeles while intoxicated, which he later commented that he was embarrassed.

Affleck has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and has been on antidepressant medication since the age of 26. He follows a 12-step program and has stated that he used to see alcohol as a way to ease the discomfort caused by his depression, until he finally understood that he was an alcoholic. Affleck has also had trouble controlling his cigarette use; by 2007, he had quit smoking for good after filming Smokin’ Aces (2006). According to the actor, he was smoking approximately five boxes of cigarettes a day to play his character during the week that the shooting of his scenes lasted, which caused him to lose taste and smell for several days. In 2014, he tried to quit again at the request of his then-wife Jennifer Garner. However, in 2016, some photographs of him smoking in London (United Kingdom) were published and went viral on the Internet. Later, during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, he was caught smoking while wearing a mask and also became an internet meme.