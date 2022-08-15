Ben Affleck turns 50 and his wife Jennifer Lopez organizes a luxurious private celebration for him in New York: The couple’s five children were present at the entertainment | People | Entertainment

Ben Affleck is turning 50 this August 15, and had a pre celebration birthday accompanied by his wife Jennifer Lopez and her children at a small meeting in New York.

The singer Puerto Rican organized a luxurious and private celebration for her partner in New Yorkletting it be known that love is still in the air and after their separation for a few days, they got back together to be closer than ever.

The pre-celebration of Ben Affleck’s 50 years

According to the Terra web portal, the great actor of Hollywood Ben Affleck, and his achievements over more than 30 years in the film industry they speak for themselves.

Since his career took off at the beginning of the year 2000, he became one of the favorites on the big screen, now, after so many years, he is preparing to return and win everyone back with his performances.

But, before this, Affleck traveled with Jennifer Lopez on a private flight to New York to celebrate her birthday, but they were not alone because in some Photographs filtered by some mediayou can see that at the time of boarding the plane his 5 children were also going: Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme and Max.

After the plane will land, in the social networks A video circulated in which Ben Affleck can be seen accompanied by his daughters Seraphina and Emme Muñiz outside the hotel where they are staying.

What caught the attention of several Internet users was Affleck’s expression, where he could be seen as the least interested in the luxurious celebration that Jennifer López prepared for her 50th birthday, in which her children were also present.

Jennifer and Ben outfit

According to the web portal Tiempo X, for this trip from CaliforniaJennifer gave a sample of her dressing style, as she wore a pair of high-top sneakers, jeans with her favorite high-waisted cut, a white shirt, and her large handbag. Gucci. In addition to some aviator-style glasses and her loose hair.

For his part, Ben opted for his classic casual style consisting of black jeans, tennis shoes, a white shirt and a black jacket, not forgetting a pair of dark glasses.

Now, everything seems to indicate that Ben Affleck is determined to return to the world of entertainment at 50 years old, since according to some sources, the actor is in talks with Matt Damon to start the recordings of a movie which will deal with the negotiations that took place between Nike Y Michael Jordan in the 80’s.

And already, in New York, JLo looked impeccable in a tan sports outfit and white sneakers, with Christian Dior sunglasses and bag. (AND)

