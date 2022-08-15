Ben Affleck speaking Spanish and reveals his favorite Latin food

Ben Affleck He has many skills with which he has conquered us and now a video of him speaking Spanish has emerged, in which he revealed what his favorite Mexican word and food was. Here the way in which the actor shows us that he really likes to learn from other cultures.

Although many of us believe that Ben Affleck knows Spanish because of his now wife Jennifer Lopez, We are very wrong and he himself confesses that he learned it many years ago, even before he met JLO.

Now what TikTok has become the new favorite network of Internet users, revived one of the most viral videos of the Hollywood actor. In the 2021 clip, the actor is seen promoting the film The Last Duel and in Spanish he says: “I am very proud of this film because I think it is a very important story about an incredible woman. We’re lucky to bring that story to the people, to the audience, and I also get to work with these two great writers, and it’s great.”

Given how well he pronounces and expresses himself in our language, his fans stressed that they would love to continue seeing him in more interviews speaking Spanish today. “I hope that Ben will speak to us more in Spanish,” said one follower and another exclaimed: “There are beautiful things in the world, then there is Ben Affleck speaking Spanish”.

Getty Images

How did Ben Affleck learn Spanish?

In another of the videos in which the actor who played Batman is seen, the interviewer asked him about his favorite word in the language and Ben said. “Sacapencil” and he also specified some bad words that he could not say on television but that it was a language that he liked very much.

Later he confessed that he lived in Mexico because of what he had to learn. “When I was 13 years old I lived in Mexico for a while and I also have a lot of Latin friends, so I have opportunities to practice my Spanish.”