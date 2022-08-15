Ben Affleck: his best films according to critics

He is an actor, director, writer and superhero when needed. The Oscar winner has played a large number of roles since his career began in the early 1980s. His first roles were in television series; in some productions he appeared in several episodes, although he also appeared in films that were released in this medium. It was in the following decade that he landed small movie roles, including his own appearance in the film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. 35%, which ended up originating the famous television series, where he played a basketball player and does not appear among the credits.

He has more than 80 titles in his filmography between film and television, some in secondary roles, others as one of the main stars and there is no lack of work as a director and screenwriter. Throughout his career, the actor has taken different directions that have put him in romantic comedies, political thrillers, dramas with characters seeking to improve themselves, stories about heists and the adventures of superheroes. He definitely turned heads when, with his childhood friend Matt Damon, he got an Oscar for the screenplay for Indomitable Mind. 97%, a movie they also starred in together. Both because of this friendship and because of other things that have happened in her life, she has always been a target of the media.

His work has had ups and downs ranging from forgettable and critically trashed films, including the adaptation Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44% in which he played the Marvel superhero, to Oscar-winning films like Argo – 96% and several outstanding works of the actor when he occupies the director’s chair. In recent years, he has become one of the most prominent on the superhero scene as he returned to these adaptations, only now in the role of a Batman, directed by Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, who has endeared himself to fans even though he was unable to make his own film adaptation as planned.

Ben Affleck has appeared in countless movies over the years, from award-winning dramas and cheesy rom-coms to explosive action flicks. Of all of them, a handful of titles won over critics both for his story and for his outstanding work, among other aspects. Next, we will tell you which are the best films of his according to the critics’ rating:

Indomitable Mind – 97%

Although this was mostly the show for her co-stars, you can’t ignore how believable and honest the portrayal she does is. Ben Affleck Will’s childhood friend Chuckie. It makes sense that it would be a good performance, since Affleck and Matt Damon were the ones who wrote the script. Both actors took home the Oscar for writing this film. At the time it was said that it was too soon, but Affleck has shown that he can do it again.

argus- 96%

The story that earned him an Oscar for Best Picture came about as an adaptation of the homonymous book, the memoir The Master of Disguise by Tony Mendez, also author of argus and former CIA technical operations officer, as well as an article in wired called The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran. It recounts what happened during a covert operation of the CIA in conjunction with Canada where Mendez leads the rescue of six United States diplomats under the pretext of filming a science fiction movie during the hostage crisis in Iran. Affleck played Mendez.

Dangerous attraction – 94% –

Directed by Ben Affleck, this heist story also casts him as Doug MacRay, a Boston bank robber who has no real relationships to speak of, except for the one with his best friend James (Jeremy Renner). During a violent bank robbery, James takes a teller hostage whom he eventually lets go, but goes after him to find out what he knows about the event. In doing so, he ends up falling in love with her and now must choose between a life of love and a life of crime. Unfortunately for Doug, the FBI only offers one way out that leads to a prison cell.

Rebels and Confused – 94%

This coming-of-age film from Richard Linklater follows various groups of teenagers and their hilarious antics in the late ’70s. From jocks to drug addicts, these gangs all cruise the last day of school, mixed with partying and contemplating the next big thing. steps in life. Ben Affleck he appears in the role of Fred O’Bannion, a sophomore who enjoys hazing.

Passionate Shakespeare – 92%

Affleck stole the attention of the audience without having one of the main roles. In this Oscar-winning film, he plays actor Ned Alleyn in a performance in which he manages to imbue the kind of energy that has become the core of his on-screen personality. He also manages to liven things up significantly every time he appears in this story that follows playwright William Shakespeare’s attempts to jump-start his career with a new play, Romeo and Juliet.

The Way Back- 92%

One of his most recent films is also one of the best of his career. In The Way Back, we see him as a failed former high school basketball player who returns from alcoholism. He shot this film at a difficult time considering his ties to playing a recovering alcoholic, an aspect of his life that he was quite candid about in the lead up to the film’s release. It’s certainly one of his strongest performances in recent times and represented something of a renaissance.

My wrong partner 88%

Ben Affleck He has definitely evolved over time as an actor and many of his early roles deserve another look in new terms. Kevin Smith’s 1997 romantic comedy is one of those movies. Though the film’s portrayal of sexual diversity is clumsy, it handles a variety of thorny issues with a mix of sensitivity, raw honesty, and its director’s trademark humor. Affleck plays a nerd who falls in love with a comic book artist who is a lesbian.

Loss – 92%

David Fincher’s thriller, based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, tells the story of a marriage in which the wife disappears during their fifth wedding anniversary. Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) faces pressure from the police and a growing media frenzy, and Nick’s portrayal of a happy marriage begins to unravel. Soon, his lies and strange behavior have everyone wondering if he was the one who killed his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) and only pretends to be a victim after the alleged crime.

The Last Duel – 86%

Another of his recent performances is in one of the latest Ridley Scott movies. Affleck delivers one of his best performances as Count Pierre d’Alençon, a rude medieval nobleman hell-bent on destroying the life of the character played by Matt Damon. Sporting a blonde hair color, Affleck is almost unrecognizable, but it’s not just the outfit that allows him to blend into the role, it’s the way he gives himself over completely to playing a rather idiotic character who steals every scene.

The Secrets of Power – 84%

Based on a British series of the same name, it falls into the category of any scandal and conspiracy story, although it does have some interesting twists. The film tells of a journalist’s investigation into the suspicious death of a congressman’s assistant and lover (Ben Affleck). In this outstanding game of cat and mouse, Affleck does a great job, which is sure to delight fans of political thrillers.

