Ben Affleck celebrates his 50th birthday

Affleck rose to fame at the end of the 90s at the hands of his inseparable Matt Damon, thanks to the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’, which they both starred in and for which they won the Oscar for best screenplay, and since then, despite potholes and some box office failures, he is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

Protagonist of resounding successes in the industry, he soon became one of the highest paid actors and also appeared on all the lists of the most attractive men in the world, although the

Fame became unbearable for him when his relationship with Jennifer López, with whom he had coincided in two films and in one of the singer’s video clips, made him one of the paparazzi’s targets.

The interest in that relationship, according to Affleck himself, ended up affecting his career. “I no longer had control of my life. I thought he wanted certain things, but he didn’t. I lost myself I felt suffocated, miserable and gross. I never should have gone down that road or gotten caught up in all the hype.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/ben-affleck-jennifer-lopez-poses-for-a-photography-06849324.jpg American actor Ben Affleck (L) together with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Last Duel’, during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, in September 2021. (ETTORE FERRARI)

Two decades later, Affleck and López resumed that ill-fated courtship that this time has ended in a wedding, held last July in Las Vegas (United States), two decades after their first courtship, which began in mid-2002 and that concluded in 2004, after having postponed a wedding that was ultimately called off.

Harshly criticized for some of his work in those years, over time he has not only received applause for his work as actor but for his work as a director, winning the Oscar for best film for the acclaimed film ‘Argo’, a decade ago.

His resume also highlights having become one of the most admired comic book heroes, getting into the skin of Batman in the movies ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021).

Among Affleck’s last works in the cinemais the film directed by Ridley Scott ‘The Last Duel’, in which he shares the poster with Matt Damon, Alan Driver and Jodie Comer, and for which he is the screenwriter together with Damon himself and Nicole Holofcener.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/ben-affleck-casey-affleck-with-suit-and-tie-1552273a.jpg American actor and director Ben Affleck (l), and his brother, also actor Casey Affleck, pose during the presentation of his film “”Gone, Baby, Gone””, at the 33rd edition of the Deauville American Film Festival, France. (EFE/LUC SKEUDENER)

Of actor box office to recognition as director

Born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California (United States), Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, son of Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck, grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is the older brother of the also award-winning actor Casey Affleck, Oscar winner for his leading role in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

Ben Affleck He showed a passion for acting as a child, and soon began working as a actor in advertising and on television since the mid-1980s, a time when he strengthened his friendship with Matt Damon, with whom he would rise to fame in 1997, thanks to the acclaimed film ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), from which they were writers and protagonists, accompanied by Robin Williams.

For that film, Affleck became the youngest person to win the Oscar for best original screenplay and, in addition to achieving box office success, received the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice awards, among other awards.

‘Good Will Hunting’ was the definitive boost for what already seemed destined to be one of the most brilliant careers in Hollywood, after having received recognition for his previous works such as ‘Kevin Smith’s Mallrats’ (1995) or ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997) on the independent circuit, especially at the festival of cinema from Sundance.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/grant-heslov-ben-affleck-george-clooney-in-a-suit-and-tie-b57c0669.jpg From left to right, American producer Grant Heslov, director Ben Affleck and producer George Clooney hold their Oscar for best picture ‘Argo’, in 2013. (PAUL BUCK)

Box office hits such as ‘Armageddon’ (1998), ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998), ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001) and ‘Daredevil’ (2003) arrived and, among the media, the omnipresence of Affleck for their relationship sentimental with the singer and actress Jennifer López, with whom he was engaged for the first time in 2002, although they broke up their relationship a couple of years later.

Together with López, he starred in ‘Gigli’ (2003), a harshly criticized film that failed at the box office, and with which a bad streak began for the actorwhich made him rethink his professional career, although after several failures and harsh criticism, Affeck’s career would begin to pick up thanks to the interpretation of the actor in ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

A year later he made his directorial debut with ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), for which he was also a screenwriter, and which starred his brother Casey, and in 2010 he directed, wrote and starred in ‘The Town’, chosen by the National Board of Review among the ten best films of the year.

The definitive critical applause for Affleck came in 2012 thanks to the film ‘Argo’, a film that he also directed and starred in, and which received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, which he also won. of the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for best film and best direction, a category in which, however, it was not nominated at the Oscars.