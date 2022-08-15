Ben Affleck celebrates 50 years with his Jennifer Lopez: a birthday that smacks of rebirth

Finally free from alcohol addiction, the actor reaches an important milestone: in his career and in love he finds success and serenity. And the party is out of town with the new wife

The Half Century of Ben Affleck, born on August 15, 1972, is a screenplay full of detours and stories to tell. A little less than a month ago he secretly married Jennifer Lopez, the woman in his life, in Las Vegas. A story born in the early 2000s and destined to end and then meet again. And now that the rebirth has taken place, his career also seems to be shining again. – photo | video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move in together in a $ 60 million palace. And he sells her for 30 million … – look

HIS LIFE, SO FAR – Born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, as a young man he cultivated a passion for acting and directing with his brother Casey and his friend Matt Damon, his schoolmate. After a few appearances in commercials (including a Burger King commercial) around the age of twenty his career begins to take off.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the marriage certificate and the last details of the wedding no longer secret appear – look

THE OSCAR AWARD – Since 1992 he has worked with Matt Damon on the writing of the screenplay for the film “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”, with which they won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He is the youngest Academy Award winner in the history of the category (he is 25). In addition to acting he also begins to direct: in 2007 he is the director of the film “Gone Baby Gone”. And in 2013 he becomes Batman, picking up the baton left by Christian Bale.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the romantic honeymoon in Paris (with children in tow) – look

HOW MANY LOVES – He has been romantically linked to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, alongside whom he works on the occasion of “Shakespeare in Love” and “Bounce”. In 2005 he married Jennifer Garner: the couple had three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elisabeth and Samuel, before separating in 2015. He cheats on his wife with the children’s nanny, she initially does not leave him but personally accompanies him to the clinic for detoxify. “We have children, I felt guilty for abandoning them. I was no longer happy. What I had was a bottle of scotch before I collapsed on the sofa, ”he says at the end of the wedding.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez look

THE HAPPY END – Having already been with Jennifer Lopez for two years between 2002 and 2004, Ben is back with his old flame in 2021. The two got married in Las Vegas on August 16. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience, ”JLo wrote about her after the wedding.