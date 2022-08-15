The wedding between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a few months after their second engagement, surprised many. After almost 20 years, The couple finally got married and their honeymoon was in the city of love, Paris, where both were captured several times by the paparazzi, something that bothered the actor.

Ben Affleck, annoyed with the paparazzi who photographed him in Paris with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck who fought against the paparazzi during his first relationship with Jennifer Lopez, now he faced a huge number of photographers who constantly followed him on his honeymoon.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris”, a source told Page Six. “This was a whole new level…an almost Princess Diana level.”added the informant.

In 2002, JLo and Affleck faced unprecedented media attention. They even postponed their first planned wedding in 2003 after they were forced to consider having “decoy brides” on their big day.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date”they noted at the time. However, the wedding did not happen.

“Ben is used to flashes. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and knows that she is a part of her, but he still gets angry”said the source.

Ben Affleck, meme material on his honeymoon

While the paparazzi have photographed the couple, Affleck always seems to be made for memes and maybe that’s one of the reasons the actor is upset.

Within the photos of their honeymoon, a photo of Affleck asleep, mouth open, in front of a boat. Also, he was photographed teary-eyed at La Girafe, on the Place du Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.

According to various sources close to the couple, Ben Affleck broke down in tears after having a tender moment with his now wife, which caused him to cry during dinner.