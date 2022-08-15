Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have a new wedding and it will not be discreet

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They are already married, the actors think big for the celebration of their love, that’s why they announced that they will have a second wedding in Georgia And it will last three days.

Page Six He reported on the couple’s decision after he spoke with a close source, who revealed that everything will be focused on the “Diva del Bronx”.

The person consulted commented that contrary to the intimate wedding they had in Las Vegas, on this occasion family and friends will be present at the party that will begin on a Friday with a rehearsal dinner.

The main act of the wedding of three days of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It will be Saturday and it will also have a barbecue that will become a picnic, the latter being the plan they have for this Sunday.

According to the American media, the details of the party will be seen on the pages of fashionmagazine where fans of the couple will also see the dress that the Ralph Lauren firm designed for JLo.

Event planner Colin Cowie is behind the organization of this event. Page Six He recalled that the singer, like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan, hired the services of the expert in the past, which cost between 25 thousand and 25 million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their love relationship after an 18-year hiatus. Photo: AFP / Valerie Macon

According to TMZ this party will be held in Riceboro, Georgia, where the actor from batman v superman has a property. Among the guests will be Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez secretly married in mid-July. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years patient, ”said JLo then.

It was the second time that the celebrities were engaged. The first time they did it was at the end of 2002, but they broke up in 2004 before getting married.