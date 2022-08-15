Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: This is why they broke up in 2004

Digital Millennium

This Monday, August 15, The Hollywood actor considered by many to be one of the best performers of Batman in history turns 49, this is Ben Affleck that in recent weeks has been in trend but not because of any of his most recent roles, but because of the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

After several weeks of being captured together, the famous surprised everyone by getting married for the second time but now secretly in a chapel in Las Vegas, This was announced by the interpreter of on the floor through a statement to all his followers.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”JLo wrote. However, their marriage lasted a few days, because once again they announced that as a mutual agreement they decided to pause their relationship. This brings to mind their breakup and the reasons why it happened in 2004.

Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez break up in 2004?

Although the announcement of the breakup of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised many netizens, It is not the first time that this has happened between both famous artists, in 2004 they decided to end their first marriage after 2 years.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly between the couple in 2002, but after the failure of the film Giglithey decided to postpone their wedding that was scheduled for September 2003 to the following year. They both felt it was the right thing to do so.”not have a bad taste in your mouth.

Nevertheless, in January 2004 they decided to officially announce their breakup “due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding.”

They assured that Realizing that they were planning to hire three women to pose as the bride in different locations to distract reporters and prevent her from being at the royal wedding, they understood that things had gotten out of control. So they implied that the media attention generated by their relationship was one of the factors for it to end.

“When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We begin to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised.”

They also added in the statement: “We feel that what should have been a joyous and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

