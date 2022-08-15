Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet again … for coffee and donuts

No, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not divorced. A few days ago, a piece of news broke in the media, following a publication in the American newspaper Hollywood Life, in which it was explained that the couple of artists had separated. In a way, it has been like that, because shortly after their honeymoon in Paris they had distanced themselves to fulfill certain work commitments in each corner of the planet. The one from the Bronx had gone to Capri to perform at a charity event for Ukraine and to take some pictures for a swimwear brand. While this was happening, Affleck returned to Los Angeles to take care of his children and work.

It is normal that the situation was taken as a cause for alarm because the couple has not separated since they announced their commitment about a year ago. A long-awaited reconciliation since the two had already been dating – they had even been engaged – two decades ago. According to a source close to the bennifer to the aforementioned medium, they do not want to deconcentrate from their work and not even want their deep love to be the reason for losing professional opportunities. Despite this distance, “they love each other very much and talk daily through messages and make video calls.”

And when they have a free space, they also meet. Yesterday Tuesday, they were seen in Santa Monica, California, in a very familiar moment. They were accompanied by their children, Violet (16) and Samuel (10), the fruit of Affleck’s relationship with actress Jennifer Garner, and the singer’s twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David (14), from her marriage to the singer. Mark Anthony.

The newlyweds decided to have lunch on a terrace of the Huckleberry Café restaurant. There they basked in the sun and lengthened their conversation while she stroked his hair. After that, they all went to a Dunkin Donuts together to buy some sweets and a coffee before splitting up to run errands. They were as affectionate as ever, kissing each other oblivious to the paparazzi who captured the moment, and walked arm in arm.

Perhaps it was that same afternoon that Affleck put his mansion in Pacific Palisades up for sale. A seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home with 13,500 square feet of living space, which was listed on the market yesterday for $30 million. A declaration of intent that lovers want to start a big life from scratch.