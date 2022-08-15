Ben Affleck He has been a public figure for decades and, although his films and film projects are the ones that attract the most attention, he is also one of those actors who give people something to talk about because of what they decide to wear both on the red carpet and on their daily life.

He’s definitely not the best dressed in Hollywood, he doesn’t go everywhere in tailored suits or dressier looks, but his look is more grounded and approachable, and includes some classic sneakers (and some very cool watches) that any man could wear and look perfect.

the style of Ben Affleck is basic (and that’s not a bad thing), he usually appears wearing jeans, t-shirts, plaid shirts and simple jackets, over time he has built a look that seems to be comfortable and easy to wear, and that, by not relying too much on trends, it is timeless to a certain extent. His sneakers are a perfect complement to that style and show that sometimes less is more.

In the world of tennis you have two options, go for exaggerated models, on trend and with a lot of HYpe (like a Jordan 1), or staying with those styles that are a bit more minimalist and will look great with all kinds of outfits, that’s what Ben Affleck does and what will work for many.

Ben Affleck and his perfect sneakers for men 40+

fur golden goose

White and “distressed” sneakersPierre Suu

ok the sneakers goldengoose, that you generally find with a “distressed” style, they are not exactly cheap, the great advantage is that there are many other brands that have low top sneakers, leather and similar designs that have more affordable prices.

Converse, adidas and even Nike They have low top styles that, like these, can be worn with shorts, with jeans, with long socks for a more retro look, and even with the suits you wear to the office.

Dad’s New Balance