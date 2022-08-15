Before the Lamborghini Urus there was life… this is the LM 002, its source of inspiration

Well yes, long before the euphoric trend of SUVs, the Italian brand of luxury super sports cars created in 1986 a high-performance SUVa beast capable of offering the speeds of a thoroughbred and being able to penetrate any off-road terrain: the Lamborghini LM002.

And it is that in reality, it is not crazy that many years later Lamborghini launched an SUV like the Urusbecause as you have already read, it once had an emblematic model that is close to what we know today as crossovers or “higher” cars.

Only 328 units were made worldwide.



In the 2000s there was some intrepid brand like Porsche that launched its well-known Cayenne, and seeing the profitability of this type of vehicle years later it brought out its little brother, the Macan.

In recent years, luxury brands have been joining this trend such as Maserati, Aston Martin and even Ferrari, which will arrive at the end of this year with its first SUV: the Purosangue.

What is clear is that Lamborghini was the pioneer in this field and he was right with the creation of the Urus. This model is a best-seller for the brand, the best-seller in the shortest possible time since it hit the market in 2018. Since then there have been 20,000 units and represents 60% of sales.

It incorporates the engine of the Lamborghini Countach but with 20 CV less.



Lamborghini LM 002: the origin

Let’s continue a little more with the story of the LM 002, a car that we have had the tremendous luck to be able to meet live and direct. Of course, this time it has not been possible to drive it, since this museum piece belonged to an individual (very lucky) and they are so happy we were co-pilot with Massimo Delbojournalist and classic car enthusiast.

When we get on we radiate a white that covers the entire interior, genuine leather upholstery with all original parts. The finishes are luxurious and it has five manual gears, the best and most special thing is that the mechanics it incorporates is that of the Lamborghini Countach. an engine of 5.2 liters but with 20 hp less to be able to use a less refined fuel without problems.

The interior is lined with white and wood colored leather.



This LM 002 boasts a smurf blue body color, which can easily cost today a few €300,000. A most unusual model that immediately reminds us of a Hummer due to its structure, but this one is much more special (of course) because carries the italian passion in each of its details.

With 4.86 meters long and 2.6 tons weight, Massimo is able to get the most out of it. With four-wheel drive and gearbox, this wild bull forgets its high weight and can reach great speed.

As our pilot goes up the gears, the thrust of the engine is noticeable and how the LM 002 deserves the name given to it. Rambo Lambo. But nothing is a coincidence, and it is that in addition to having a muscular aesthetic, the actor Sylvester Stallone was the owner of one.

It has a very spacious interior with only four seats.



Though only 328 units were produced and it will be taken as a commercial failure, the truth is that at present it gives them a certain cache. Because being able to go back to the 1980s and say that they conceived the grandfather of the Urus is something that is priceless.

Lamborghini Urus: a success

On this occasion, if he had to drive, and as expected, it was a delight, although without as many sensations as with the Lamborghini Countach or the Diablo. This SUV from 5.11 meters long is imposing and when we get on it we realize that there are certain elements that remind us of an Audi. And indeed, being under the same umbrella as the Volkswagen Group, they share many elements.

The platform is the same as that of an Audi Q8, as well as other details that reveal the synergy between the brands. But let’s talk about its unique characteristics, since it is a full-fledged Lamborghini and under its hood there is a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

60% of the sales of the Italian brand are from the Lamborghini Urus.



When starting it has the Star/Stop button hidden under a small lever that you have to pick up, lest you unintentionally do it and get thrown. The driving modes are written in Italian, and the most radical are the Sport and the Corsa. The latter means “to run” in the Italian language, so you can get an idea of ​​its performance.

If you want to go quiet you can, his driving is smooth, delicate and with poiseIt doesn’t look like you’re riding a Lamborghini at all. But clearly it is and when you demand that it run, it doesn’t take a second to think about it, together with a beautiful sound of the exhaust pipes (which are four).

Our editor Itziar Echave driving the Urus around Sant’Agata Bolognese.



Despite its status as an SUV and its center of gravity being higher, it is not noticeable at all, and the suspensions play a good role. so that there are no swings. It is a highly qualified car for sporty driving, which manages to do the 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h. You feel very safe when you ride it at any speed.

Something that surprised us a lot is its trunk, because everything else was predictable as it was a firm like Lamborghini. East has a capacity of 616 liters and with the seats folded down 1,596 liters, and that it is a full-fledged coupé body.

The 0 to 100 km / h is done in 3.6 seconds.



Of course the Lamborghini LM 002 and the Urus they are two iconic models for their bodywork, driving contrary to the rest of its range that literally go on the ground. The most admirable thing is that the brand has managed to know how to do it well, and, above all, that have been the pioneers in this segment so in demand today.

