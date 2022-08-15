Australian authorities would reopen case vs. Amber Heard for illegal importation of animals – El Financiero

After being affected by the verdict of the trial she faced against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard continues to be involved in problems with the law; this time, Australia is investigating her for a case of perjury which is currently in progress.

A spokesman for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment said the institution: “is investigating the Mrs. Heard’s perjury allegations during court proceedings conducted in 2015 for the illegal importation of his two dogs into Australia” in a case that is currently ongoing, as stated to ET.

Why are they reopening a case against Amber Heard in Australia?

the actress of Aquaman he would have taken his two puppies in 2015 called Pistol and Boo -both Yorkshire Terriers- to Australia without having completed any customs formalities to be allowed entry, despite the fact that the Oceanian country has a strict quarantine policy, since before allowing them free entry they had to spend 10 days under observation.

For the above, Heard was accused of illegal importation of animals twice -once for each puppy-, although after pleading guilty to falsifying documents during that trip in court, the case was closed.

The situation happened when she was still married to Johnny Depp, who discussed the case during a late night show in September 2015: “We were under the impression that we had all the paperwork done for the dogs. We were there with them in front of everyone”, confessed the actor.

By April 2016, the then couple made a video apologizing for that incident, in which they said they regretted not having followed Australia’s rules so that their pets could enter.

Although the case was apparently closed, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment told AND! News in October 2021 that: “They were trying to get witness statements and once obtained, the Director of Commonwealth Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant prosecution -continuation- of the case”.