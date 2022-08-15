At last! Fortnite announces free rewards for playing its competitive; find out how to get them!

Usually whenever I play Fortnite I usually dive headfirst into the normal battle royale modes and don’t touch their competitive side with a stick. The reason? What I want when I enter the game is to have a quiet time, without having to burn myself with trying to win a game at all costs. But hey, why? this could change in the future thanks to a new announcement you have made Epic Games about it recently:

In order to unlock it, we will have to play until we reach Division I of the Fortnite Arena mode

I’m going to be honest: I think it’s a great idea on the part of Epic Games to motivate us to play the competitive mode of Fortnite and, in addition, it was something that many people had been waiting for for years. Be that as it may, it is to be hoped that the company does not stop this season with this maneuver and we can get free items in the following ones.

Finally, I can only remind you that I will be extremely attentive to the next steps that the game takes to bring you any news that arises regarding it; whether it has to do with possible future crossovers or any other free items that come to light.