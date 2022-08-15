Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Dwayne Johnson: who wins in a muscle contest among Hollywood actors | TheRock | Terminators | nnda nnlt | FAME

Over the years, imaginary rivalries between Hollywood celebrities have been created on various topics and now it’s time to review a new one, starring arnold schwarzenegger Y Dwayne Johnson.

Both artists, in addition to their talent for acting, have been characterized by having a great physical appearance thanks to their muscles, which has been achieved through exercises and a strict diet.

That is why many have doubts about who could win in a muscle competition if they face each other. If you also have this doubt, in this note we are going to detail about this fictitious confrontation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson sharing a great moment. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

WHO COULD DETERMINE THE WINNER?

If someone wanted to debate with another person about the winner of a potential physical appearance battle between the two actors, a conclusion could probably never be reached.

Looking for someone who knows the two artists closely may be the best option in this case, so we will resort to some statements from an actor who knows what it is like to work with both.

Is about Danny DeVitoan actor who, unlike the two protagonists of this note, is short (1.47 m.), but has an authorized voice in this type of case.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger worked on the film “Twins” of 1988. Meanwhile, DeVito and ‘The Rock’ coincided in “Jumanji” of 2019.

Danny DeVito is less than five feet tall, but has worked with very large actors (Photo: Getty Images)

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER OR DWAYNE JOHNSON?

During the promotion of the second installment of “Jumanji” in 2019, the American artist was asked about the muscles of Schwarzenegger and Johnson.

Thanks to their answers, it can be concluded that there would be a clear winner. The truth is that both have an enviable physical condition.

“I know Dwayne (Johnson) is bigger, but they’re both packed with muscle. You can’t put more muscle on the screens.”said.