Arnold Schwarzenegger or The Rock?

the cinema of Hollywood It has been and will be full of very muscular actors. However, there are two that stand out from the rest of the pack because they are the kings of biceps: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. One has been multiple times winner of the bodybuilding contest Mr Olympia and the other is a former wrestler and football player who hasn’t left the gym. In a muscle contest, who would be the greatest? An actor has the answer.

To solve the classic question that arises in internet forums, it has emerged Danny DeVito, a Hollywood star who has shared filming with both and with whom he maintains a good friendship. With Arnold she gave birth to a singular comedy in ‘The twins strike twice’ (1988). With The Rock he has worked on ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (2019). So she has been able to bring her 1.47 meters tall to the two giants to judge.

“I know Dwayne (Johnson) is bigger, but they are both full of muscles. You can’t put more muscle on the screens,” Danny DeVito raised on the question during the promotion of the second installment of the Jumanji relaunch.

Keep in mind that Danny DeVito has met The Rock in person when the actor ‘Black Adam’ I had almost 50 years while he saw Arnold Shwarzenegger with 40 years just turned by the former bodybuilder. The comparison may be fair because they are both of similar height, since Dwyane Jonshon measures just over 1.89 meters and the protagonist of ‘terminator‘ Y ‘Conan‘ it’s just a centimeter lower officially.

What Danny DeVito has no doubt about is the great mix of muscles and personality that his teammates make. “They are the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with.so if I have the opportunity to work with a giant again, I will do it, “he clarified about his beloved Arnold and Dwayne.

