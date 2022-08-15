Ariana Grande was sexualized as a child star

All this was followed by a scene of victorious where Ariana’s character was seen surrounded by men who were shooting at her with water pistols while she was only wearing a bikini top and short shorts, as well as another scene from The Slap where Ariana’s teenage partner, Victoria Justice, they covered her bare feet with ketchup.

remember that episode of victorious and they were all locked in that rv? these scenes with cat all felt very uncomfortable too.

Twitter: @VERONASFILMS

