Ariana Grande was sexualized as a child star
Last week, former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy released her autobiography, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In that post, he talked about how difficult it was for her to be a child actress.
Throughout her autobiography, Jennette recounts troublesome experiences with an unnamed person she refers to as “The Creator,” by which it is widely assumed that she is referring to Dan.
The actress said she was “terrified of being seen as a sexual being” and recalled feeling uncomfortable when The Creator gave her a shoulder massage against her will.
In addition to her troubling experiences with The Creator, Jennette also had a strained relationship with co-star Ariana.
Jennette said her annoyance peaked when she found out that Ariana’s character was going to be locked in a box for an entire episode to explain the star’s absence from the series.
She also admitted that she felt “jealous” of Ariana on a personal level, specifically because the singer had an idyllic upbringing with a loving and wealthy family, in stark contrast to Jennette’s own experience.
But while many people were horrified by Jennette’s memories and expressed sympathy for the way she was treated, it is now also alleged that Ariana was similarly a “victim” when she was a child actress.
In light of Jennette’s allegations, a fan created a compilation of “disturbing” and “disgusting” scenes of Ariana in her role as Cat Valentine and shared the video in a tweet that has since gone viral.
When the first season of victorious In 2010, Nickelodeon also launched a website called The Slap, which featured exclusive videos of characters from outside the series.
One of the video categories was called Cat’s random thoughts and focused on the character of Ariana in a series of self-recordings. All eight mini-episodes were written and directed by Dan.
In the compilation, Ariana (who was barely 16 at the time) can be seen in a number of suggestive and compromising situations, including putting a finger in her mouth, sucking on her own toes, and attempting to “squeeze a potato” while moaned.
At one point, Ariana yells, “I’m all wet,” and in another video, she’s lying on her back on a bed, splashing water all over her face and chest.
“Everyone insists on putting Ariana Grande against Jennette in a stan drama and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget that Ariana is herself a victim of Dan Schneider’s disgust. That’s why she doesn’t talk about it anymore.” the character of Cat Valentine. They sexualized and infantilized her,” tweeted the person who made the original post, accompanied by the video.
All this was followed by a scene of victorious where Ariana’s character was seen surrounded by men who were shooting at her with water pistols while she was only wearing a bikini top and short shorts, as well as another scene from The Slap where Ariana’s teenage partner, Victoria Justice, they covered her bare feet with ketchup.
“This has always made me nauseous, imagine a grown man ‘directing’ a teenage girl to do that,” someone said in a reply.
“This is totally disgusting. Watching this now as an adult you can tell EXACTLY what they were doing,” someone else responded. “I hope she talks about it, people are going to support her. But I fully understand why she hasn’t, considering how they treat those who do.”
“When she put her finger in her mouth… She looked physically uncomfortable, and the feet thing… I mean… Wow, disgusting,” another person added.
“This is totally disturbing,” someone else said. Another person wrote: “I always found all that sexual undertones in the show disturbing.”
Although Ariana does not usually talk about her time in victorious or by Sam & Cathe was part of the Victorious 10th anniversary celebration in 2020 and has never spoken out against Dan.
On the other hand, Dan left Nickelodeon in 2018 and three years later the New York Times reported that the channel had cut ties with him after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse on his part towards his colleagues.
In an interview with the same publication, Dan referred to the accusations of having “sexualized” the child actresses in his series, saying that such claims were “ridiculous” and insisted that “the comedy was totally innocent.”
“I would not have been able to have the lasting friendships and continued faithfulness of so many respectable people if I had mistreated my actors and actresses of any age, but especially those who were minors,” Dan concluded at the time.
BuzzFeed News contacted Nickelodeon for the channel’s comments.
This post was translated from English.