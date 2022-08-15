Another Rollo: This was the day that Adal Ramones taught Britney Spears to dance band | VIDEO

20 years ago, Britney Spears was presented for the first time in Mexico City and in addition to the famous “Britney sign”, She also left us other great moments in her time in Aztec lands and one of them was when she was a guest on “Otro Rollo”, the most important night bar program on Televisa at that time, which was hosted by Adam Ramones, who was in charge of making the interview with “The Princess of Pop” extremely funny.

In that pleasant interview, Adal Ramones questioned Britney Spears about her first impressions of Mexico and the American singer pointed out that she had been amazed by the imposing pyramids of Teotihuacán, which she had visited a day before, later, the driver from Monterrey also asked the interpreter of “Toxic” about her relationship with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears and assured that although they got along well, it was difficult to be so close due to the age difference between the two.

Britney Spears was very funny in “Otro Rollo”. Photo: Special

Britney Spears gave Adal Ramones dance lessons

At another point in the interview, Adal Ramones praised Britney Spears for her way of dancing and took advantage of these comments to ask her to teach him some steps and once the singer accepted, Adal Ramones asked them to remove a table and they even brought her a schoolgirl outfit that was similar to the one that “The Princess of Pop” used in the video for “Baby, one more time”.

After seeing the nice driver dressed as a schoolgirl, Britney Spears was more than amused and taught him some steps of the choreography of the aforementioned song and once Adal Ramones mastered it the driver reversed the roles and now he would be the teacher, so he taught him to dance the song “En el mar” by Sonora Matancera and to dismiss the section, the driver asked them to play a band song.

As soon as “I offer you a heart” by Banda El Recodo began to play, Britney Spears made a gesture with which she clearly expressed that she did not like what she was hearinghowever, the driver indicated the steps they had to take and the singer was very collaborative so the host sent commercials as he polished the track with Britney, who couldn’t stop smiling.

After several musical interventions, Britney Spears and Adal Ramones also played another game in which they had to catch plastic fish that were in a tub and finally, The driver gave some “Maria” dolls to the singer, who was very comfortable during this interview.

