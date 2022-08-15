American basketball player Griner appeals sentence to 9 years in prison in Russia

American basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced in Russia to nine years in prison for drug trafficking, has appealed her sentence, her lawyers said Monday.

“Brittney Griner’s defense team appealed the decision of the Khimki court,” which sentenced the world basketball star in early August, the player’s lawyers said on Telegram, although the date of the appeal process is still unknown.

Considered one of the best basketball players in the world, Griner was arrested in Moscow in February, shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with a vaporizer containing cannabis-based liquid.

The 31-year-old athlete acknowledged having been in possession of that substance, stating that she brought it to Russia by mistake and that she used it legally in the United States as a pain reliever.

The member of the Phoenix Mercury had traveled to Russia to play in the off-season, a common practice for WNBA basketball players, the American professional basketball league, who tend to earn more money abroad than in the United States.

However, his case has taken a geopolitical turn after the open crisis between Moscow and Washington over the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Griner is part of a group of US citizens who are being held in Russia and whom the Biden administration is trying to free.

The United States has reiterated having presented “a consistent offer” to obtain the freedom of two Americans in Russia, Griner and a former military officer, Paul Whelan.

On Saturday, a Russian diplomat confirmed that Moscow and Washington were negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would implicate Griner and Viktor But, a Russian arms dealer detained in the United States.

But, who was arrested in Thailand in 2008, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. His criminal activity inspired the movie “Lord of War” (“The Lord of War”) in which actor Nicolas Cage plays a cynical arms dealer.

