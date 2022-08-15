AMD graphics cards improve performance in Spider-Man
Last Friday launched the Spider-Man Remastered game, which is nothing more than bringing the PS4 game released in 2018 to PC. Well, the latest AMD drivers add support for Spider-Man, thus obtaining better performance. It is not the only novelty available in the drivers AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.8.1 Beta just released.
In addition to offering support for the Sony game, support is added for the Thymesia game. Also added support for Variable rate shading for Halo Infinite game. Optimizations have also been added to offer greater stability and improve the overall experience.
AMD Radeon Adrenaline Driver 22.8.1
Not only from optimizations for games and different technologies do we video game fans live. These drivers add various bug fixes and the list of known issues is updated. Above all, it highlights the correction of flickering in black with the RX 6700 XT in certain cases and the problems with mixed reality that occurs with the RX 6800 XT graphics.
support for
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Thymesia
- Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite
- Enhanced Sync enhancements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD software to provide greater stability and a better overall experience with your AMD PC.
Fixed issues
- The screen can blink black when switching between video playback and game windows on some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX6700XT
- the output of video will freeze in Project Zomboid
- The games based on the LOVE2D engine may render incorrectly
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue crashes during startup
- The mixed reality headset can flash black or experience jitter during motion with some AMD graphics products, such as graphics Radeon RX 6800 XT
- The improved synchronization can cause a blocking of the system during game with video playback on extended monitors
Known issues
- can be experienced stuttering when playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics
- You may experience some stuttering when playing Fortnite con DirectX 11 API when the game is first launched on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon RX 6950 XT
- It is possible that Radeon Super Resolution does not activate after changing resolution or HDR settings in games like Nioh 2
- while you play Lost Arkyou may experience a intermittent flashing after the Cchange display settings or verify character information with some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX 6800 graphics
- ANDthe menu of the Oculus dashboard and the rendered controllers cann Appear bouncing or wobbling in Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics
- Its VCE presets can be mixed in VEGAS Pro with some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX 6600 graphics
- DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 may crash when using the AMD encoder on some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics
- The use of GPU can get stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon 570
- The improved synchronization can make a black screen when enabled in some games and system settings. Any user who may have issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a workaround