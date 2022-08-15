AMD graphics cards improve performance in Spider-Man

In addition to offering support for the Sony game, support is added for the Thymesia game. Also added support for Variable rate shading for Halo Infinite game. Optimizations have also been added to offer greater stability and improve the overall experience.

AMD Radeon Adrenaline Driver 22.8.1

Not only from optimizations for games and different technologies do we video game fans live. These drivers add various bug fixes and the list of known issues is updated. Above all, it highlights the correction of flickering in black with the RX 6700 XT in certain cases and the problems with mixed reality that occurs with the RX 6800 XT graphics.

support for

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Thymesia

Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite

Enhanced Sync enhancements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD software to provide greater stability and a better overall experience with your AMD PC.

Fixed issues

The screen can blink black when switching between video playback and game windows on some AMD graphics products, such as Radeon RX6700XT

when switching between video playback and game windows on some AMD graphics products, such as the output of video will freeze in Project Zomboid

The games based on the LOVE2D engine may render incorrectly

Stormworks: Build and Rescue crashes during startup

during startup The mixed reality headset can flash black or experience jitter during motion with some AMD graphics products, such as graphics Radeon RX 6800 XT

or experience jitter during motion with some AMD graphics products, such as graphics The improved synchronization can cause a blocking of the system during game with video playback on extended monitors

Known issues