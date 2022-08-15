Amber Heard renews her legal team to appeal against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard she’s ready to get on with it legal process against Johnny Depp, after two months of the jury favoring the actor. Now, his ex-wife seeks to appeal the verdict handed down by the justice of the state of Virginia, but he will do so with a renewal within his team of lawyers and lawyers, by resorting to a couple of experts who, in the past, defended a case in the that the “New York Times” was involved.

“TMZ” reports that the “Aquaman” actress dispensed with the participation of the lead attorney in the defamation case against her ex-husband, Elaine Bredehoft. However, the departure of the legal expert was not explained by Heard, the only justification that was given through a statement, about the renewal of her legal team, was that it is the perfect time “to pass the baton” to others. experts.

The only thing one of his representatives mentioned was that, given the emergence of new evidence that compromises the 59-year-old actor, which could prove his guilt, “a different representation” was necessary.

In addition, the statement indicates that the new members are David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, lawyers who defended the “New York Times”, after being accused of defamation by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska in 2017. Both experts have specialized in the reading of cases related to violations of the First Amendment that protects freedom of expression and of the press, one of the reasons why Heard resorted to his advice.

The new members of the actress’s defense have already spoken about their intervention in the case against Depp. Axelrod and Ward Brown noted that this is a case with important First Amendment implications for the entire United States. “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal,” they said.

In addition, the lawyers added that they have all their trust in the court, since they are certain that “it will interpret the law in their favor and clear the name of Amber Heard.”

For his part, Johnny Depp has focused on his return to the big screen, working as a director on the film “Modigliani”, which will be produced by Al Pacino. In addition, he will act in the French film “Jeanne du Barry”, where he will be in charge of giving life to the main character, for this reason he has dedicated himself to perfecting his French, with the advice of a private teacher who accompanies him on his tours, to side of musician Jeff Beck.

