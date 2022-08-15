Amber Heard Receives $9M Proposal to Star in Adult Movie

Since Amber Heard got a loss in the trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp and things are not going well for her. Many fans of DC and the actor himself have been promoting the removal of the actress from the next film. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

However, Warner Bros. has not commented on the situation and apparently she will continue to play the role of Mera. After the scandal and her affected image, she has not received job offers in the last year. Some reports indicate that Heard sold her house in Yucca Valley in California, near the Mojave desert, for just over $ 1 million dollars, in order to pay the star of Johnny Depp.

Apparently the adult film industry is interested in making a movie with the actress. According to information from the Australian site Pop Topic, Johnny Depp’s ex-partner had been offered the amount of $9 million dollars by the Zen Models agency to star in an adult film. “We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The clip will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality.“, explained the president of the agency, Verónica Madarian, who clarified that the offer would be to star, initially, only one”conditioned film”. So far, the interpreter has not made any decision in this regard or has spoken on the subject.

Verónica Madarian warned that the proposal could be a solution to some of the financial problems that the actress has had in recent months, after a judge ordered her to pay her ex more than $10 million in damages after an intense six-week libel trial.

“We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems.“, pointed out the directive of the agency that “seeks to add new faces for adult cinema“. This would be a solution to the great debt that Heard currently has but….Would the actress agree to participate in an adult film? Leave us your comment.