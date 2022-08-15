Amber Heard Hires New Legal Team

Mexico City.-Amber Heard continues in his quest to appeal the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in the controversial defamation trial that he lost a few months ago, only now he will do so with a new legal team.

According to the TMZ portal, the actress announced on Monday that she had hired the Ballard Spahr law firm to support her with a new approach to the case and to better understand the evidence that exists.

David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown are the new attorneys who will lead the defense of Amber Heard. Both recently successfully defended politician Sarah Palin in a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, so they have experience in cases similar to Palin’s ex. Johnny Depp.

And while Ben Rottenborn will continue to be involved in defending Amber Heardthe trial’s other lead attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, will step down, effective immediately.

“I think it’s the perfect time to pass the baton. I’ve done everything I can to make sure the new team is up to date with all the work,” Bredehoft said.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with significant First Amendment implications for the entire United States,” Ballard Spahr’s representatives added.

In the same announcement, a representative of Amber Heard pointed out that they were happy with the change in strategy and legal teambecause they plan to fight “for justice”.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not ‘as the beginning of the end, but simply as the end of the beginning,'” the actress’ spokespersons said. .

“A different court justifies different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”