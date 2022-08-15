Amber Heard hires new legal team to appeal sentence in favor of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard continues her quest to overturn the libel lawsuit she lost against ex-husband Johnny Depp, hiring two new lawyers to handle her case.

For her part, the legal defender Elaine Bredehoft, who represented the actress during the recent trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, withdraws, stating that it is “the perfect time to pass the baton.”

Given this scenario, attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr will be in charge of representing Heard in court. In turn, Ben Rottenborn, who also represented Heard in the recent trial, will continue as co-counsel.

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Amber suggested that the artist wanted “different representation” to fight her case because “new evidence” had come to light.

This point could refer to the recently released 6,000 open documents that revealed multiple details and key events previously kept secret in the recent defamation lawsuit, most notably Depp’s amputated finger injury and personal text messages. between Johnny and Marilyn Manson.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not as ‘the beginning of the end, but simply as the end of the beginning,'” the Heard spokesman said.

He added: “a different court justifies different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

Brown has represented journalists, news organizations, filmmakers, and other speakers in First Amendment cases for 30 years, while Axelrod is a former federal prosecutor and senior trial attorney representing businesses and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for all Americans. We trust that the appellate court will apply the law correctly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment,” Axelrod and Brown said in a joint statement.

For his part, Bredehoft confirmed that Amber would still receive his support. “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path to success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johnny continues to direct his life professionally, and is now directing a movie with his old friend, Al Pacino, as a partner.

Source: Mexico Agency





Comments

Comments